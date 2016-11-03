Kustom Signals Announces LASERCAM 4 LR

LENEXA, Kan. - Kustom Signals, Inc. introduced the new Long Range accessory for the LaserCam 4 at the IACP Conference 2016 (Booth 3425). The LaserCam 4 LR is an optical lens accessory that takes a tripod mounted yoke and a telephoto camera lens to significantly increase the operational distance at which the device can identify target registration plates and other offenses. The LaserCam 4 LR is able to provide video or photo evidence that can identify registration plates (depending on region) at approximately 400 meters (1312 feet) and at a much lower cost than competing solutions.

Powered by the award winning ProLaser® 4 for superior performance, LaserCam 4 offers greater range to target, faster acquisition time, and image resolution of plates at longer distances providing a comprehensive video record of tracking history. With patent pending features including AutoTrak™, LaserCam 4 continually zooms with target tracking, optimizing target specific speed measurements and simplifying the user experience. The result is irrefutable video or photo speed enforcement evidence to confirm every citation. The new LaserCam 4 LR will begin production in first quarter of 2017.

Key LaserCam 4 LR Features Summary:

• 400 meter long range offense capture

• AutoTrak™ automatic zoom optimized target tracking

• Multiple speed thresholds to enforce different vehicle class posted limits

• Video and customizable Photo Mode for flexible and efficient evidence management

• Wi-Fi file transfer

• AES 256 encryption for added security

• Certification notification & management

• IR emitter for superior night-time operation

• Upgrade to 64 GB video memory for 33+ hours of continuous video

About Kustom Signals, Your No Risk Partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.MPDInc.com.