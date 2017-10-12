Kustom Signals to preview new Eagle 3 Directional RADAR at IACP Booth #2918

Kustom Signals announces preview of revolutionary new Eagle 3 RADAR at IACP – Booth 2918

LENEXA, Kan. — Kustom Signals, Inc. will be offering a sneak peak of a revolutionary new RADAR at IACP. Eagle 3 Directional RADAR offers front and rear scanning mode in the smallest mounted RADAR on the market.

Outstanding features to look for:

Front and Rear Scan Mode for advanced target tracking (patent pending)

Color touch screen display with selectable color options

Faster processing provides greater targeting range and improved target acquisition

Wireless Vehicle Speed Sensing enables automatic mode switching and independent patrol speed verification (patent pending)

Automated fork test method with mandatory option simplifies testing procedures (patent pending)

Certification notification with optional lock-out on expiration (patent pending)

Remote control with novel electronic tuning fork simplifies user testing requirements (patent pending)

DuraTrak™ tracking indicators improve target confidence (patented)

QuickTrak™ one button target tracking with lock (patented)

The color touch screen display changes color with front and rear target tracking. The target display position changes with front and rear targets. The user selectable options include one, two, three and five color options. The radar can be completely controlled with the touch screen and doesn’t require the remote to be fully operational.

The new Eagle 3 will be available with directional K or Ka-band antennas.

About Kustom Signals, Your No Risk Partner:

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals, Inc., an MPD Inc. company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car and body-worn video systems for law enforcement agencies, along with the Contour (mapping laser) product line. For more information, visit www.KustomSignals.com.

About MPD, Inc.

MPD, Inc. was established in 1987 and is headquartered in Owensboro, KY. MPD’s customers include U.S. and foreign military services and their contractors, avionics manufacturers, law enforcement organizations, industrial companies and commercial concerns. For more information, visit www.mpdinc.com/home.htm.