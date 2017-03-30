Make every shot a Sure Shot

The new MPH handheld LIDAR – designed and built for your world

OWENSBORO, Ky. - MPH Industries introduces the new SURE SHOTTM LIDAR gun – designed and built for the rigorous needs of the traffic enforcement officer by providing superior target acquisition time, target range and accuracy.

Simpler user interface: The new SURE SHOT is the only LIDAR in the industry to utilize an intuitive, back-lit touch screen menu. The touch screen is easy to view in all light conditions and operable with gloved hands.

Built rugged for the demands of the job: SURE SHOT features a rugged anodized aluminum housing and HUD cover, impact-resistant ABS handle and rubber bumpers to protect the unit against most unintended bumps and drops.

Superior ergonomics: Sure Shot’s forward swept handle provides excellent balance and more comfort by reducing wrist tension. This is a true ambidextrous LIDAR with all menu functions in one forward-facing location. The over/under lens configuration allows the user to keep one eye open for faster target acquisition and better peripheral vision for operator safety.

Multiple power options: Power is provided by your choice of four AA alkaline batteries or four AA rechargeable batteries, or via the built-in USB port to 12 VDC adapter. New SURE SHOT orders will ship with eight rechargeable batteries and a battery charger.

Additional features:

• Obstruction mode - for ignoring non-moving objects allowing officers more choices in setting up to monitor traffic.

• Following Too Close (FTC)

• Weather mode – for enhanced capability in rain or other poor conditions.

• High capacity internal memory for saving up to 500 shot logs

• Built-in USB port for downloading shot log data

• Optional shoulder stock for steadier aiming

The SURE SHOT is designed and manufactured exclusively by MPH Industries in our Owensboro, Kentucky facility and meet the Buy America Act requirements, thereby qualifying for purchase with federal grant money. Contact us at 888-689-9222 or info@mphindustries.com for a free evaluation of the new SURE SHOT – the right tool for your job.

About MPH Industries:

MPH Industries, Inc., an Employee Owned Company, is one of the leading manufacturers of both radar and lidar speed measurement systems. With a product line historically rooted in law enforcement, MPH is known to be a premium supplier of quality, innovative products with an outstanding tradition of customer service. www.mphindustries.com.