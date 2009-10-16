The new Digital Eyewitness G3 Vision from Kustom Signals allows simultaneous recording from up to four cameras. Cameras may be positioned to simultaneously record activity both outside (front, back and side) and inside the patrol vehicle. The G3 Vision achieves maximum video documentation during traffic stops.

Also new on the G3 Vision is a 24/7 recording mode that maximizes the hours you can record on your hard drive or compact flash drive. This feature records at a low frame rate (5 or 10 frames per second) during normal patrolling, but shifts into real-time (30 frames per second) when the lightbar or other automatic record trigger is activated.

The G3 Vision allows control of the in-car video system from an enhanced Mirror Monitor with easy-to-operate controls or through a Mobile Data Computer (MDC). The small camera(s) and audio system are the only other components in the patrol vehicle.

One high resolution, color zoom camera comes standard with each G3 Vision. Up to three additional cameras, zoom and/or wide angle, can be added to increase video coverage. The wide angle camera is a compact color / black & white model that automatically switches from color to black & white when there is not enough light for quality color images.

Audio recording is handled through the ClearComm wearable transmitter. A hard-wired in-car microphone is also included to record inside the vehicle. Dual audio tracks allows these recordings to be played back separately.

The G3 Vision offers wireless, wired or manual file transfer; hard drive or compact flash media options; up to 3 minutes of pre-event recording on two channels; and files are compatible with Kustom’s DEMM and KustomNet file management systems.

Kustom Signals Inc.

