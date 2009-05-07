LENEXA, KANSAS—The new Raptor RP-1 for motorcycles from Kustom Signals is the smallest moving radar on the market, with a waterproof display and counting unit that is only 2.6" x 1.5" x 4.1".

Complete enforcement control is available from the display, which features graphical type LCD with full alpha-numeric messages. Single or dual directional K-Band antennas are thin and also waterproof.

The Raptor for motorcycles is small in energy consumption, too—using only 57% of the power required from similar systems.

The Raptor RP-1 features DuraTrak™, a new patent-pending technology. DuraTrak incorporates a signal duration tracking algorithm which tracks multiple targets and graphically displays tracking history for strongest and fastest targets.

The Raptor for motorcycles comes with a specially designed thumb remote for the handlebar, allowing ease of operation on the road. Mounting kits are available for the BMW R1200, Harley Road King, Harley Electra Glide and Honda ST1300.

