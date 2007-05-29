911EP® Introduces Led Takedown Lights For Galaxy Elite®

JACKSONVILLE, FL.—911EP®, part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, has introduced LED Takedown Lights designed specifically for the Galaxy Elite® Light Bars. These Takedown lights bring more versatility to the existing line of low profile, innovative and technically-advanced lighting products for the law enforcement and public safety markets.

The Galaxy Elite® LED Takedown lights offer a low current draw, using up to 70 percent less amperage draw than traditional Halogen lights, while offering an increased performance in on-target light due to improved optics. Additionally, the LED Takedown lights improve safety with greater depth perception and color recognition by providing a bright “natural” light source. All in a product that is virtually maintenance-free.

These Takedown lights are made exclusively for the Galaxy Elite® light bars by 911EP, the leader in LED light bars for the law enforcement and public safety market. This product is now available from 911EP. For more information, call (800) 863-6911 or visit www.911EP.com.

About 911EP®, Inc.

911EP, Inc. has built a solid reputation of innovation and quality in the emergency lighting industry. 911EP was the first company to recognize the role emerging light emitting diode (LED) technologies would play in the market. In addition to LED Emergency Lights, 911EP has a broad selection of products including LED Warning Lights, Light Bars, Perimeter Lightning and Switch Panels. 911EP is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. Additional information available at www.911EP.com.

About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.