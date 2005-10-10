911EP® Launches Website Redesign

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - 911EP® is pleased to announce the complete redesign of its website. This site was upgraded to better reflect the current 911EP brand and to meet our customer’s changing needs and wants. It aims to provide more downloadable tools for its customers as well as enhance user experience through improved design, site organization and product information.

Since 1995, 911EP has built a reputation of innovation and quality in the emergency warning light industry. 911EP is the original creator and leader of warning light systems using LED technology. The complete line of emergency warning lights is available to law enforcement and fire and safety professionals. The patented technology consumes 70% less energy than traditional strobe or halogen systems through the use of the vehicle’s existing 12-volt system - so no additional power supply is needed.

The new site went live on Monday, October 3. For more information on 911EP, please visit www.911EP.com.

About 911EP®

911EP®, a unit of Armor Holdings Products Division, has built a solid reputation of innovation in the emergency lighting industry. 911EP was the first company to recognize the role emerging light emitting diode (LED) technologies would play in the market. In addition to LED Emergency Lights, 911EP has a broad selection of products including LED Warning Lights, Light Bars, Perimeter Lightning and Switch Boxes.

About Armor Holdings Products Division

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. The Armor Holdings Products Division, Armor Mobile Security Division and Aerospace and Defense Group provide products such as body armor, less-lethal munitions, officer duty gear, armoring for vehicles and crashworthy aircraft seating. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.