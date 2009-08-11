Digital Eyewitness® ION Eclipse now with New Slimline DVD+R

Kustom Signals has improved the versatility of their popular DVD+R media option by introducing the new Slimline drive for use with the Digital Eyewitness ION Eclipse in-car video system.

This compact, lightweight DVD+R drive is 70% smaller than earlier models allowing it to fit easily in small places. Designed to operate horizontally or vertically, it includes special shock and vibration protection that insures reliable burning while the car is moving.

DVD+R is a “write once” format. Files burned to the disc cannot be erased or altered, so the integrity of the video is secure. DVD+R discs are inexpensive and can be played on consumer DVD players.

The DVD+R system records high quality MPEG2 video, with all record settings exclusively at D1 (720 x 480) resolution. An internal hard drive archives up to six DVDs and allows selective burning of individual files or entire discs on demand.

Composed of separate, compact components, this system allows you to mount each one in the best location. This ensures that the positioning and operation of each component is not affected by other components.

Established in 1965, Kustom Signals Inc., a Public Safety Equipment Company, designs and manufactures a complete line of speed enforcement, speed awareness and in-car video systems for law enforcement agencies.

