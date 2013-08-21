Look for 911 Signal USA at the 2013 Police Fleet Expo in Charlotte, NC

Jupiter, Fl. – 911 Signal USA is proud to be included in the 2013 Police Fleet Expo taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 21 through the 22nd. At the Expo, cops can browse over 90,000 square feet of vendors. At 911 Signal USA’s booth, law enforcement can check out 911 Signal USA’s brand new, decked out Dodge Charger.



The pros at 911 Signal USA will also be on hand to showcase their new C4 Reflex Traffic Advisors and their state of the art Skyline Full-Size LED Light Bar. In addition to checking out these new, technologically advanced products, guests will also see how this equipment works with a variety of other warning lights and sirens as well.



911 Signal USA is excited to be a part of the Expo so that they can help guests find new ideas when it comes to replacing outdated equipment in their fleet. In addition to products, the company has a variety of other resources to educate law enforcement.



About 911 Signal USA:

The staff at 911 Signal USA are experts in the emergency vehicle equipment industry. In addition to providing traffic advisors and light bars for law enforcement, 911 Signal USA also helps a variety of other first responders, emergency vehicle drivers, and some non-emergency vehicle drivers get the warning lights and equipment they need to stay safe and visible on the road. In their inventory, 911 Signal USA offers LED lights, fog lights, light bars, siren speakers, beacons, sirens, and many others. To browse all the products in 911 Signal USA’s inventory, visit http://www.911signalusa.com/.