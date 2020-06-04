Gamber-Johnson introduces Getac B360 rugged laptop docking station

Designed for Getac B360 and B360 Pro rugged laptop computers.

The B360 laptop vehicle docking station features Getac certified electronics with full port replication including HDMI, VGA, Serial, Ethernet, and USB allowing users to easily connect to their network and all peripherals for a complete desktop experience while on the road. Photo/Gamber-Johnson

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Gamber-Johnson’s newest laptop docking station will accommodate both the Getac B360 standard rugged laptop and the B360 Pro with expanded server. The B360 laptop vehicle docking station features Getac certified electronics with full port replication including HDMI, VGA, Serial, Ethernet, and USB allowing users to easily connect to their network and all peripherals for a complete desktop experience while on the road. Gamber-Johnson’s B360 docking station also features Tri RF antenna pass-through which gives users the ability to connect to cellular, GPS and Wi-Fi utilizing an external antenna for greater reliability while in the field.

The B360 docking station features a convenient front-facing docking release latch; which is easily operated by simply pushing up on the latch to release the docking mechanism and removing the computer from the docking station. Attach the B360 docking station to any Gamber-Johnson mounting equipment with the VESA 75 mm mounting pattern for the most ergonomic fit within any fleet vehicle.

Designed and tested to MIL-STD 810G shock/vibration and environmental standards; Gamber-Johnson’s B360 docking station is rugged enough for the most extreme environments and will provide years of reliable service to any organization. Visit Gamber-Johnson.com to learn more about the Getac B360 Laptop vehicle docking station.

About Gamber-Johnson

Gamber-Johnson is a leading supplier of rugged mounting systems that safely secure mobile communication systems, computers and other electronic equipment in fleet vehicles, public safety vehicles, forklifts and other mobility applications. Their products are used by law enforcement, public safety, military, and warehouse fleets around the globe and are known for being rugged, reliable and responsive. Founded in 1954 Gamber-Johnson is located in Stevens Point, WI. To learn more about Gamber-Johnson visit gamberjohnson.com.