MHQ’s Unveils the New Ford Police Interceptor

On April 28th in front of over 900 attendees MHQ unveiled Ford’s Next Generation Police Interceptor. This was the first private showing in the country. Attendees were treated to a comprehensive presentation by several top level Ford executives. The new Interceptor will be released as a 2012 model. MHQ is already gearing up for the demand for this exciting new vehicle. Stay tuned to MHQ.com for more information on Ford’s next release. The new Ford SUV Interceptor!!!

Check out the video of MHQ unveiling of the New Police Interceptor.

