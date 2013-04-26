Remote Control LED Spike Strip System - Take Control and Safely End High Speed Pursuits

Pursuit Policies Can Easily be Updated as a Result of DynaSpike Technology

According to U.S. Department of Justice statistics, a majority of the largest police and sheriff departments are enacting restrictive pursuit driving policies in order to reduce the injuries and property damage associated with high-speed chases. The DynaSpike™ System allows law enforcement officers to control those situations by stopping fleeing vehicles effectively, reliably, and from a safe location.

DynaSpike™

The DynaSpike system employs a handheld wireless remote control to easily and safely extend and retract the spike system into the path of a fleeing vehicle. The police officer can take cover in a safe location up to 100 yards away from the road.

The replaceable, high strength, hollow steel spikes penetrate all types of tires – including self-sealing and run-flats – and deflate them in a regulated manner. This prevents blowouts, slows the fleeing vehicle to a safer rate of speed, and brings the vehicle to a controlled stop.

Safe and Easy - Out of Harms Way

How does this new technology work?

• Wireless handheld remote controls the extension and retraction of the system.

• A refillable pressurized air tank provides the power to extend and retract the system.

• It extends in less than 2 seconds, which surprises the fleeing vehicle and results in more hits.

• It retracts in less than 1 second, which allows the pursuing vehicles to stay close to the fleeing vehicle.

• DynaSpike system easily stores in the truck of the police cruiser.

Control the Road without Risking Your Life

Since the introduction of manual spike strip systems almost 20 years ago, over 25 police officers have been killed or seriously injured in the U.S. while deploying a spike system. It’s so dangerous, some municipalities have stopped using the manual spike systems completely.

The DynaSpike remote control technology eliminates the need for a police officer to stand along the side of the road while deploying a spike strip. Take back control of your roads and highways.

Remote Control Technology is the Only Way to Safely End High Speed Pursuits

The DynaSpike system is designed for quick, reliable operation. A simple click of the button on the wireless remote is all it takes to extend the spikes. The single, accordion- action element deploys almost instantly. Officers can extend and retract the spikes from a safe location Lightening fast extension and extra-width road coverage minimize avoidance by fleeing suspects. And, after spiking, a simple click of the button on the wireless remote quickly retracts the unit, clearing the road for pursuit vehicles and other traffic. The DynaSpike system employs high strength, hollow steel spikes that penetrate all types of tires – including self-sealing and run-flats – and deflate them in a regulated manner. This prevents blowouts, slows the perpetrator’s vehicle to a safer rate of speed, and allows him to make a controlled stop.

DynaSpike Remote Control Technology

• Portable and lightweight

• Fits easily into a cruiser’s trunk

• Rechargeable pressurized air powers the system

• Wiresless remote control extends and retracts the spikes

• Durable and resusable

• Replace individual spikes after each use