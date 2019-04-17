Westin Public Safety launches new website

Westin Public Safety has launched a new website with organized, in-depth information on their full line of aftermarket products and vehicle accessories, which includes running boards, tool boxes, bumpers, winches & winch mounts, grills, LED lighting, and more.

The redesigned website is full of new content, including videos, photos, and technical specifications for products. In addition, visitors can receive lists of compatible Westin products and accessories compatible with their specific vehicle(s).

Westin Public Safety’s product pages offer enthusiasts & professionals alike more ways to find the products that are right for them. The new website’s catalogs, media, and testimonials make it easy to stay up to date on Westin’s latest innovations.

The site is mobile-responsive, acts as a hub for Westin’s social media channels, and contains a wealth of viewable media to ensure an informative, quality experience for users on all devices.

To view the new site, go to http://www.westinpublicsafety.com/

About Westin Automotive

Westin® Automotive is an aftermarket product manufacturer and parent company of brands including FEY®, Wade™, Brute™, HDX™ and Snyper Westin Offroad products. Westin designs and delivers automotive products that give you the look and function you need to fit your active lifestyle. When you choose Westin®, you roll with style. Westin Automotive products are proudly designed, tested and engineered in San Dimas, California, USA. Innovation, passion and consistency have made Westin one of the industry’s leading manufacturers for nearly 40 years. Our diverse range of products is backed by a superior manufacturer warranty. When it comes to your vehicle, Westin is the name you can trust.