Setina Introduces their New Bodyguard Series 100, 200 and 300 series Push Bumpers

For Immediate Release

FEATURES: (applies to all ‘BodyGuard’ push bumpers)

Reinforced construction engineered for maximum strength.

Field-tested by State, city and County Police.

Powder coat finish for maximum durability.

Transferable.

Easily installed.

Engineered for police use.

Increased protectio to fenders, grille, and headlights.

Will not interfere with SRS Air Bag System.

Cross Support brace ideal for mounting grelle lights and/or speaker system.

Available in High-Strength Aluminum or Steel Models.

Our push bumpers feature no holes drilled mounting systems available on most vehicles

Setina’s superior high strength lightweight design meets auto makers recommendations for front end weight limitiations. For more information, please visit www.setina.com