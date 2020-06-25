Firearms pro: TruckVault storage system ‘one of the most important pieces of equipment we have’

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — One of our favorite people we’ve gotten to speak with is firearms instructor and veteran Michael Baccellieri. He talked to us about how important his TruckVault storage system is in his career field and all the ways it has helped make his everyday life easier. Baccellieri is the Lead Optics and Firearms Instructor at Leupold & Stevens for all MI/LE customers and uses his TruckVault system to transport his gear to different agencies around the country. He trains military and law enforcement officers on optics (specifically red dot sight) so they can learn to target individuals with precision if/when the time comes.

“We (firearms intructors) don’t bat an eye at what a gun safe costs to put in our home, but this is our gun safe for us, to make sure our career is secure ... this has been one of the most important pieces of equipment we have,” Baccellieri said.

Baccellieri explained that before he owned a TruckVault storage system, he had to take all of his gear and firearms into his hotel room with him when he was travelling for a field class. Now he can leave his sensitive gear in his truck and know that it’s safe and secure, in his words it “makes life a heck of a lot easier.” It’s imperative for Baccellieri to secure his equipment not only because of the safety risk of transporting firearms in a vehicle, but also because a lot of his gear is expensive, military-grade equipment that he doesn’t want to risk losing.

Are you willing to risk losing your gear?

