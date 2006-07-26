Harley’s Police Motorcycles Increase Performance with D&D Performance Exhaust Interceptor Muffler

D&D Police Interceptor Muffler Out Performs Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Pipe

Fort Worth, Texas - D&D Performance Exhaust introduces the new Police Interceptor Slip-on muffler for Harley-Davidson Police bikes. The Interceptor features increased performance throughout the rpm range as well as reduced noise. These police-spec mufflers are available for police agencies, dealers and the general public with special pricing for police agencies.

The Police Interceptor muffler is designed with a special noise-reducing baffle that does not rob horsepower. Each muffler is made from heavy duty, .065 wall, durable 304 stainless steel that is buffed to a high-luster. If the muffler should get scratched, stained or dirty, a simple hand polish will bring it back to its original glossy state.

We built these pipes cop-tough, explained Dave Rash, Owner, D&D Performance Exhaust. They are made from stainless steel to take more punishment than a chrome pipe, our special baffle system reduces noise and pumps out the power. They are designed without an overhang to enhance high-performance riding. These pipes are designed for cops but the Harley citizenry can enjoy the benefit of this design too. They are available through authorized D&D Performance Exhaust and Custom Chrome dealers.

The mufflers bolt onto the present hardware brackets and require 15 minutes or less to install. They are available on Harley-Davidson FLH/FLT motorbikes including the Road King and Electra Glide.

The two feature innovations we were looking for were performance and noise reduction, explained Cody Phillips, Haltom City Police Officer, Haltom City, TX. We got both. Compared to our standard Screaming Eagle fitted bike, I now pull away like they’re backing up. And, the noise level is reduced. This is important at funerals and other situations where noise aggravates the citizenry. These mufflers make my job safer because I can get to motorists quicker and I don’t have to be chasing them at high speeds as long. The only thing I have to watch is that the front wheel comes off the ground; I didn’t have to worry about that with the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle pipes.

Harley-Davidson police motorcycles have seen over nine decades of duty and millions of miles in service to law enforcement agencies. The first Harley-Davidson police motorcycle was delivered to the Detroit Police Department in 1908. Currently, more than 3,000 police departments ride Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

About D&D Performance Exhaust

In 1972 David Rash, D&D Performance Exhaust Founder, had a problem. He couldn’t find the exhaust pipe he needed for his race bike. He knew that the proper exhaust for his engine configuration would give him an edge over his competition. However, no such pipe was available. So he did the only thing he could do. He fabricated his own performance pipe.

Thirty years and 250,000 pipes later D&D Performance Exhaust systems are some of the leading performance motorcycle exhaust systems in the world. Each pipe is built by a reputation of dyno tuned performance, high quality materials and consistent manufacturing excellence.