Lenco Armor to Display BearCat® G3 at 2015 SHOT Show®

Pittsfield, MA – Lenco Industries, Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of armored police vehicles, will highlight its proven BearCat® armored tactical vehicle at the 2015 SHOT Show®, January 20-23 at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The BearCat® G3, belonging to the Boise Police Tactical Team, will be at booth #1261. In total, over 550 Law Enforcement Agencies in the US rely on Lenco BEARs and BearCats every day, including 32 State Police Agencies.

The BearCat G3 on display at the SHOT Show is a Four Door variant, which offers 5 entry and egress points on the vehicle. This functionality greatly enhances tactical response and rescue capabilities in tight urban settings and Active Shooter scenarios where protected access to downed personnel is critical. In addition, this BearCat G3 features Lenco’s Hydraulic RAM and a host of Low Profile lighting and communications equipment. Also included is Lenco’s award winning gas injector unit, which won a 2011 Tactical Innovation Award. Mounted on the vehicle’s hydraulic ram, this unique tool allows for controlled delivery of chemical agents into a hostile environment from the safety of an armored BearCat®.

In addition to the G3, Lenco US and International Sales Reps will be on hand to discuss their other military and law enforcement BearCat® models. These include: the standard BearCat G2 variant, the MedCat, designed specifically for interoperability between SWAT and Tactical EMS personnel, and the BombCat, a design driven by the needs of ordinance disposal teams and the growing threat of homemade explosive devices.

About Lenco Industries, Inc.

Lenco Industries designs, develops and manufactures armored security vehicles for law enforcement, military, government and private security forces working to safeguard our nation’s homeland security as well as downrange in Iraq and Afghanistan. Lenco’s client base includes the nation’s most prestigious law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, LA Sheriff Department, Boston Police Department and the New York Police Department. Lenco has also designed and built Special Forces armored vehicles for the US Department of Defense. Lenco is a supplier to the US State Department, Department of Energy, ATF, US Marshals and other high profile government agencies. Lenco’s product line includes the BEAR armored SWAT truck, and several variants of the BearCat, including the G4 M-ATV, MedEvac and VIP armored vehicles. For more information, visit www.LencoArmor.com.