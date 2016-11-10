Lenco’s BearCat MedEvac with water nozzle

Now it’s possible to combat ‘Fire as a Weapon’ as well as provide Tactical support to a threatened Fire Dept. with Lenco Armored Vehicle. The Lenco Water Nozzle has a center console mounted joystick control, a quick disconnect water nozzle, and an adjustable fog nozzle 125-350gpm.Major disci plines: Police, Medical and Fire, all on the same vehicle platform.

About Lenco Armored Vehicles

Lenco Armored Vehicles is the leading designer and manufacturer of armored police vehicles for Law Enforcement Agencies and State Police and Sheriff’s Department SWAT teams. Lenco also manufactures armored military vehicles for International Police Forces, the US Army, US Navy, US Air Force and US Marines. We are also a supplier to the US Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Energy, FBI and other high-profile government agencies.