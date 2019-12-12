Handheld Raman Analyzer from Rigaku Analytical Devices Chosen as Part of U.S. Department of Defense Tech Refresh Program

The Rigaku Progeny ResQ 1064 nm handheld Raman analyzer will be deployed globally as part of the U.S. Army’s Dismounted Reconnaissance Sets, Kits, and Outfits (DRSKO) Program

WILMINGTON, Mass – Rigaku Analytical Devices, a U.S.-based, leading pioneer of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers, is pleased to announce they will provide the Rigaku Progeny ResQ 1064nm handheld Raman analyzer for chemical identification as part of the U.S. Army’s DRSKO Program. The DRSKO program deploys large kits of technology to Department of Defense (DOD) locations around the world for characterization of suspected chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) hazards. The Progeny™ ResQ™ analyzer was selected as a new technology addition to the DRSKO kit, as part of a tech refresh program led by the DOD’s Joint Program Executive Office (JPEO). Following extensive head-to-head evaluations of a variety of technologies, the Progeny ResQ analyzer was chosen based on its accuracy, ease of use, ruggedness, and capabilities.

The Rigaku Progeny ResQ analyzer provides the military, hazmat teams, border protection, law enforcement and others with the latest advancement in laser technology for chemical identification of explosives, chemical warefare agents (CWAs), toxic industrial chemicals (TICs) and other threats. Rigaku 1064 nm Raman technology identifies a broader range of substances than older generation technology, by providing fast, actionable results in seconds.

“We are extremely pleased to have been a part of this important global defense effort,” said Bree Allen, President of Rigaku Analytical Devices. “We want to be sure our defense forces have the most advanced analytical equipment available to confidently and expediently identify threats and hazards.”

