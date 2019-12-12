Rigaku Analytical Devices, Inc. and DetectaChem, Inc. have completed testing of their integrated trace and bulk explosive detection solution in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Rigaku and DetectaChem chemical identification technologies are integrated into a single handheld solution to deliver advanced automated trace and bulk explosive detection and chemical analysis capabilities.

WILMINGTON, Mass / Stafford, Texas – Rigaku Analytical Devices, Inc. a leader in handheld and portable Raman analyzers, together with DetectaChem, Inc., with its innovative advanced automated colorimetric solutions, announce the demonstration of their new integrated next generation alarm resolution and chemical analysis solution with TSA at the following facilities:

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) TSA Transportation Security Operations Center

“Rigaku and DetectaChem have joined forces to integrate, in a single device, two high performance threat detection and identification technologies,” said Bree Allen, President of Rigaku Analytical Devices.

“Our work with TSA’s Innovation Task Force allowed us the opportunity to deliver both advanced next generation automated colorimetrics and Raman spectroscopy to transportation security operations in a single, high-performance integrated and automated solution,” said DetectaChem’s CEO, Mark Kisner.

Rigaku and DetectaChem’s integrated solution, like other Innovation Task Force demonstrations, provided airport stakeholders, TSA officers, and industry with valuable user feedback and operational experience to support the development of cutting-edge and robust detection capabilities to address new and emerging security threats.

More information about this integrated detection device from Rigaku is available at www.rigaku.com/QuickDetect

More information about detection technology from DetectaChem is available at https://detectachem.com/applications/explosive-detection

About DetectaChem

DetectaChem is a privately-held company and manufacturer of rapidly deployable, handheld, intelligent, and easy-to-operate detection systems. Our products enable threat detection for safety and security operations throughout the world. DetectaChem products are simple to use and maintain, yet are sophisticated in function and design. They utilize proprietary patented technology to deploy automated colorimetric analysis of extremely small traces of explosive and narcotic materials. At DetectaChem, we pride ourselves on delivering powerful and reliable products that help make the world a safer place. We believe in supporting our customers to the fullest of our ability and ensuring quality and dependability in everything we do.

About Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices is leading with innovation to pioneer a portfolio of handheld and portable spectroscopic analyzers for use in public health and safety, scientific and academic study, recycling and reuse of metal alloys, and to ensure the quality of key metal alloy components in critical industries. We are dedicated to continual product development efforts to deliver reliable and cost-effective solutions to end users. Our rugged products operate an open architecture platform and deliver unparalleled accuracy and support for rapid lab-quality results at any time and in any place.