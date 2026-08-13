NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Police Recruitment

Fla. town to dissolve police department due to budget concerns

Sneads councilmembers cited the rising costs of running a police department staffed by one officer

August 13, 2026 12:06 PM • 
Joanna Putman
486640050_1088474953323083_3886084279204908419_n.jpg

Sneads Police Department

SNEADS, Fla. — The town of Sneads approved a measure to dissolve its police department after it was left with only one officer, WMBB reported.

Town councilmembers who voted to dissolve the department cited rising costs as reasons for the closure. The nearly $500,000 per year it cost to run the department was hurting the city’s budget, officials stated.

“I never want to get rid of the police department, but we’ve got to do it for the town,” one councilmember stated.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be providing law enforcement services at no additional cost for the town, WMBB reported. The change will take effect in October at the start of the town’s fiscal year.

The population of the town of Sneads was 1,849 at the 2020 census.

Trending
Screenshot 2026-08-17 112537.png
Body Camera
BWC: Pa. officer repeatedly tases knife-wielding attacker before fatal OIS
Video shows a man, who had called Aldan police for help, running at an officer with a 12-inch knife; she deployed a TASER and shocked him multiple times, but he continued to run at her
August 17, 2026 11:31 AM
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-DOMESTIC-VIOLENCE-ASSISTANCE-FILEPIC-TB
Community Policing
Chicago PD expands victim services in domestic cases
The department is hiring more victim specialists, civilian employees who have backgrounds in social work and undergo additional training provided by CPD
August 16, 2026 07:00 AM
Screenshot 2026-08-14 124726.png
Body Camera
Video: Mich. natural resources officers rescue missing river rafters
Body camera footage shows officers wading through tall grass to reach the two adults and child after they had been lost for three days
August 16, 2026 08:00 AM
US-NEWS-NYPD-GUNFIRE-INCIDENTS-FILEPIC-NY
NYPD
NYPD to begin releasing data on ‘shots fired’ incidents where no one is struck by gunfire
The bill will go into effect in 2027, with the NYPD posting quarterly on its website basic information (such as the date, time and location) about gunfire incidents
August 17, 2026 09:32 AM
Company News
Wildfire-Cover-V3-–-Big.jpg
Drones
BRINC Drones Adds Free Wildfire and Smoke Tracking as Agencies Across America Battle Active Fires
New map layers give public safety agencies real-time fire detection and smoke conditions integrated directly into LiveOps at no additional cost
August 12, 2026 08:57 AM

Police Recruitment
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com