Fla. town to dissolve police department due to budget concerns

SNEADS, Fla. — The town of Sneads approved a measure to dissolve its police department after it was left with only one officer, WMBB reported.

Town councilmembers who voted to dissolve the department cited rising costs as reasons for the closure. The nearly $500,000 per year it cost to run the department was hurting the city’s budget, officials stated.

“I never want to get rid of the police department, but we’ve got to do it for the town,” one councilmember stated.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be providing law enforcement services at no additional cost for the town, WMBB reported. The change will take effect in October at the start of the town’s fiscal year.

The population of the town of Sneads was 1,849 at the 2020 census.