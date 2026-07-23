Teaching civilians isn’t the same as teaching cops

Out of all the side jobs cops do, teaching citizens self-defense is among the trickiest. I don’t believe we’re necessarily qualified to teach citizens self-defense simply because we’re trained in firearms and defensive tactics as they apply to law enforcement. I might think differently had I not attended a lot of own time/own dime classes in the private sector before, during and after becoming a law enforcement instructor. Over the years, I’ve dropped some serious money and vacation time to gain that perspective.

Perspective shift

Since then, I’ve been intentional about take classes I pay for that can improve my teaching of both cops and regular citizens — or at least help me understand which audience the training is best suited for.

I’ve sought instructor certifications in firearms, active shooter response, OC and other topics, knowing some of that training would only apply to one student base or the other.

That doesn’t mean cops shouldn’t teach citizens, even in physical skills like firearms. It does mean instructors need the proper context to understand what works — and what doesn’t — for the citizen defender.

Out of all the side jobs cops do, teaching citizens self-defense is among the trickiest.

Right church, wrong pew

How effective are we at teaching citizens about crime? Pretty good, actually.

Who better to explain criminal behavior than cops who deal with offenders every day? Law enforcement officers should absolutely be giving presentations on crime prevention and victimization.

But when it comes to physical skills like firearms, defensive tactics and practical self-defense, too many cops assume their law enforcement knowledge automatically transfers to citizen defenders. It doesn’t.

I’ll give you an example in a minute.

Different missions

Cops have a different mission than citizen self-defenders when it comes to physical encounters. Our focus is primarily to apprehend. Being a cop doesn’t automatically give us the knowledge it takes to teach normies how to defend themselves in physical encounters. Public servants face different circumstances than private citizens, so their training should be different, too.

Private sector training

The concept first struck me in the 1900s when I attended Executive Security International’s Executive Protection program. It was reaffirmed in 2015 when I took the Rangemaster Firearms Instructor and Advanced Firearms Instructor programs.

Public servants face different circumstances than private citizens, so their training should be different, too.

Example, as promised

I hadn’t considered the differences in holstering a pistol in a concealment rig (close to the body) versus a duty holster, which sits an inch or two away from the hip with a large opening. Cops need to be able to holster their duty gun without losing sight of an arrestee so they can be safely taken into custody. Citizens (and cops using concealment holsters) need to do the opposite: carefully look the gun into the holster because it rides so close to the body.

As another consideration, think about how much cops train to reload. I know very few private citizens (or cops, for that matter) who even carry a spare magazine, and it’s extremely rare for citizens to need a reload. I think I remember one case. Still, so many cops I know who teach private-side classes spend an inordinate amount of time on reloads when that time could be better spent on fundamentals and decision-making.

Off-duty/concealed carry class

As I took these classes, I realized how badly our cops needed this information. Almost immediately after becoming certified as a peace officer firearms instructor in my state, I developed an off-duty/concealed carry class. It began as a continuing education class and eventually became a mandatory day of training in our in-house academy. I think it’s the most valuable curriculum I’ve ever written.

Looking for trouble

The role of the citizen is to avoid, escape and, as a last resort, use force to defend themselves. Cop training doesn’t teach us how to do those first two things in a force situation where de-escalation is not an option. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Our job is to go looking for trouble. That’s what the public pays us to do.

Something to offer

If you’re a law enforcement instructor reading this, I’m not saying you have nothing to offer on the private side. You have tremendous value. Just recognize the differences in mission and know when to refer students to instructors who specialize in the civilian world. Better yet, seek out training on the private side and become a more well-rounded instructor. It takes a bit of humility, but you’ll be a better teacher on both sides of the badge. Cops actually make great instructors, but only when we teach the right audience the right material for the right mission.

Is police experience alone enough to qualify someone to teach civilian self-defense, or should instructors have dedicated training in the civilian context? Share your perspective in the comments.