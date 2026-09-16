Video: Canadian officer sneaks up behind motorcycle suspect, makes ‘beautiful form tackle’

TORONTO — The Canadian York Regional Police service released dash camera video showing an officer nabbing a hit-and-run suspect by sneaking up behind him, WCVB reported.

Video shows the officer telling other officers on the radio that the suspect, who could be seen sitting on an orange motorcycle and watching the roadway, appeared poised to “taunt” officers into a pursuit.

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The officer can then be seen quietly getting out of his cruiser and creeping up behind the suspect. He then performed a tackle, knocking the man off the bike and bringing him to the ground before taking him into custody.

The man is facing multiple charges, including failure to stop after an accident, flight from a police officer and driving with no insurance, WCVB reported.

“Happy the NFL is back ... Here, you’ll see a beautiful form tackle with a blindside approach even Myles ‘Flash’ Garrett would be proud of,” the department stated.