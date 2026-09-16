BWC: Man rams cruisers, tries to run down Okla. officers before OIS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who rammed cruisers and attempted to run over officers.

The Aug. 6 incident began when officers were dispatched to a house for a domestic disturbance. Comments on that call indicated that a suspect was pointing a gun at relatives, including children.

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Officers worked to move other residents to safety and to communicate with the suspect, who was inside his vehicle on the property.

Police stopped the vehicle and ordered him to exit at gunpoint.

Body camera video shows the suspect driving away from the officers before turning around and attempting to run them over.

One officer was nearly pinned to a vehicle as the suspect drove between two cruisers parked next to each other. The suspect also rammed a sergeant’s vehicle.

That sergeant exited his cruiser and fired shots, striking the suspect. The suspect crashed his vehicle into a shipping container.

After a standoff where officers again communicated with the suspect, he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm with prior felony conviction, possession of a firearm and malicious destruction of property,