NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

BWC: Man rams cruisers, tries to run down Okla. officers before OIS

The man fled a stop in his truck, but turned around and tried to hit Oklahoma City officers; he surrendered after being wounded in an officer-involved shooting

September 16, 2026 02:57 PM • 
Joanna Putman

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who rammed cruisers and attempted to run over officers.

The Aug. 6 incident began when officers were dispatched to a house for a domestic disturbance. Comments on that call indicated that a suspect was pointing a gun at relatives, including children.

| SURVEY RESULTS: What officers want from the technology they use every shift

Officers worked to move other residents to safety and to communicate with the suspect, who was inside his vehicle on the property.

Police stopped the vehicle and ordered him to exit at gunpoint.

Body camera video shows the suspect driving away from the officers before turning around and attempting to run them over.

One officer was nearly pinned to a vehicle as the suspect drove between two cruisers parked next to each other. The suspect also rammed a sergeant’s vehicle.

That sergeant exited his cruiser and fired shots, striking the suspect. The suspect crashed his vehicle into a shipping container.

After a standoff where officers again communicated with the suspect, he eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, pointing a firearm with prior felony conviction, possession of a firearm and malicious destruction of property,

Trending
Flock ALPR
ALPRs in Focus
Why cities are rethinking ALPRs — and how police agencies are responding
Privacy concerns, misuse cases and contract cancellations are reshaping ALPR programs, prompting agencies to review safeguards, oversight and the technology’s investigative role
September 15, 2026 08:38 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
ALPR privacy
ALPRs in Focus
ALPR vendors on oversight, data sharing and responsible use
Police1 asked ALPR vendors what nationwide standards should govern the technology and how their companies support responsible agency use
September 15, 2026 09:11 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
hqdefault.jpg
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Philadelphia officer fired after leaving man lying on roadway
The officer spoke with the man before and after he fell to the ground across a bike lane and a lane of traffic, but left the scene; the man was killed by a hit-and-run driver
September 15, 2026 10:00 AM
poster.jpg
Body Camera
BWC: Ark. officer returns fire after being shot in the neck by DUI suspect
Body camera video shows the Fort Smith officer scuffling with the man as he tried to flee in his vehicle; the suspect then shot the officer in the neck and drove off
September 15, 2026 12:04 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Company News
Beretta-logo.jpg
Firearms
SL3 500 Years Limited Edition
Celebrating 500 years of beauty
September 11, 2026 04:54 PM

Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com