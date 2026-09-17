Watch: Handcuffed suspect kicks out window, escapes from back of moving cruiser

CROCKETT, Texas — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing a suspect slip his handcuffs and escape from the back seat of a moving cruiser.

The Sept. 3 incident began when deputies responded to serve an arrest warrant. The subject of the warrant attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody.

The suspect, who was 6'7" and 260 lbs, was restrained with two pairs of handcuffs linked together due to his size, the sheriff’s office said.

| SURVEY RESULTS: What officers want from the technology they use every shift

In-car camera video from the cruiser transporting the suspect shows him sitting sideways in the back seat as the officer begins to drive. The man was able to move his cuffed hands from his back to the front of his body, freeing up his range of motion.

The man then laid on his back and began to forcefully kick the back window with his feet. At first, the force of the kicks caused the window frame to bow outward.

It took several kicks in a row to break the glass.

The man then grabbed the vehicle’s roof and pulled himself out of the window feet-first. He landed outside the cruiser just as it came to a stop.

A deputy pursuing the suspect, described by the department as “small in stature” but “full of grit,” deployed her TASER, helping to bring the suspect back into custody. He was placed in a different vehicle and successfully transported to jail.

The suspect’s initial warrant was for aggravated assault on a public servant. He now faces additional charges of escape, criminal mischief and evading arrest or detention.