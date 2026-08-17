From information overload to actionable intelligence in policing

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Law enforcement agencies have access to more information than ever before. Real-time crime centers, license plate readers, drones, cameras, CAD systems and digital evidence platforms can give officers and investigators unprecedented visibility into what is happening in their communities. But collecting more data does not automatically produce better decisions. The challenge is turning that constant stream of information into timely, actionable intelligence that helps officers prevent crime, solve cases and make better decisions in the field.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Lt. Eugene Kim, a 27-year law enforcement veteran and Innovations Director for the National Real-Time Crime Center Association, about what separates information from intelligence and how agencies can close that gap. Kim discusses building workflows before buying technology, measuring whether new tools actually improve operations, strengthening information sharing between agencies, preparing crime analysts for increasingly real-time roles and maintaining human judgment as AI becomes more deeply embedded in public safety technology.

Tune in to discover



How a routine traffic stop can become something much bigger when disconnected data points suddenly tell the same story

Why the best time to figure out your technology workflow is before the contract is signed

How agencies are using shared intelligence to spot criminals crossing jurisdictions — and potentially stop the next crime before it happens

Why AI can turn days of investigative work into minutes, but still needs a human asking, “Is this actually right?”

What an Uber driver’s late-night experience taught Kim about measuring the real-world impact of public safety technology

About our sponsor

This episode of the Policing Matters podcast is sponsored by Leonardo, pioneers in advanced license plate recognition and vehicle identification technologies. Leonardo provides a proven, scalable ecosystem of license plate readers and consumer electronic signal intelligence technologies designed to identify vehicles for law enforcement and public safety agencies worldwide. Combined with a renowned data analytics suite, Leonardo fixed, mobile and covert solutions assist real-time policing and investigations with actionable data and insights to improve public safety in communities of all sizes and ideally suited to enhance productivity in real-time crime centers and future U.S. Department of Justice Model Cities. Learn more at LeonardoCompany-us.com/#.

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