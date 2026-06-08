Inside the narcotics threat: Turning a patrol debrief into a narcotics investigation

In the last article, we introduced the tactical debrief and examined how a routine enforcement encounter can develop into a larger narcotics investigation. To recap, we started at a common launch point: a lawful traffic stop that developed into probable cause and resulted in an arrest for possession of narcotics.

Once the individual is in custody and indicates a willingness to cooperate, officers usually have three realistic options: proceed with a standard probable cause affidavit and arrest report for felony possession of methamphetamine, such as K.S.A. § 21-5706:



Conduct a tactical debrief Use the person as a cooperating source and document that cooperation for the county or district attorney Take the next step and begin evaluating the person as a potential confidential informant.

For the purposes of this article, we will continue from the earlier debrief and proceed along the confidential informant cultivation pathway. At this stage, Miranda warnings have already been administered and voluntarily waived (Miranda v. Arizona, 1966; Berghuis v. Thompkins, 2010). During the interview, the individual provided self-incriminating statements that were documented and preserved.

Although statements against penal interest may have recognized evidentiary value under certain circumstances (Fed. R. Evid. 804(b)(3); Williamson v. United States, 1994), their value in this context is often investigative. They can generate leads, help establish credibility and support corroboration when paired with other evidence. The individual has also expressed an interest in “working the case off,” and deconfliction procedures have been completed, clearing them to move forward in the confidential informant evaluation process.

Cultivation of a confidential informant

There is no single federal statute that fully governs the recruitment, registration and management of confidential informants. Instead, the Attorney General’s Guidelines Regarding the Use of Confidential Informants establish procedures for Department of Justice components under statutory authorities governing DOJ operations and investigative functions, including 28 U.S.C. §§ 509, 510 and 533.

Those guidelines require formal documentation, supervisory approval, suitability assessments and clear rules governing confidential informant relationships. Local and state agencies may have their own policies and requirements, and those policies must control.

Because confidential informant procedures vary by agency and information security concerns are real, this article does not replace or override agency policy. Instead, it highlights practical considerations that should inform how investigators expand a debrief and evaluate whether someone is suitable to become a confidential informant.

Before any confidential informant relationship is considered, investigators should evaluate the individual’s criminal history, prior cooperation, motivation and risk factors. The person must also voluntarily agree to operate within clearly defined rules. This is where the tactical debrief evolves from a case-specific interview into a broader intelligence-gathering tool.

The CI tactical debrief

After obtaining basic identifying information, the focus shifts to structured, purposeful questioning. The goal is not simply to document what the person did. The goal is to map the criminal ecosystem they operate in, identify corroboration points and develop reliable pathways toward warrants and follow-on investigations.

A practical confidential informant-focused debrief should cover several core areas.

Background and access



How long have you been involved in drug use or distribution, and in what role?

Who is your primary supplier, and how long have you known them?

How often do you purchase, and in what typical quantities?

Were you introduced to this source by someone, or did you introduce others to them?

Network and supply chain



Does your supplier work with other people? Who handles deliveries or collections?

Where are drugs or money typically stored?

Do you know other dealers or users using the same source?

Is there a supplier above your supplier? Who are they, and what do you know about their operation?

Does your supplier sell anything else, such as weapons, counterfeit money, fake identifications or stolen property?

Logistics and tradecraft



How are deals arranged: calls, texts, apps or in person?

Where do transactions usually occur?

Are there counter-surveillance measures, lookouts or cameras?

Are there weapons, traps or other safety risks involved?

Communications and digital footprint



What platforms are used to communicate, such as SMS, Messenger or Snapchat?

Are code words or slang used, and what do they mean?

Do you have messages, photos or payment confirmations saved?

Money flow



How are payments made: cash, apps or third parties?

Who collects the money, and where is it kept?

Have you seen transaction histories, screenshots or other records?

Corroboration hooks and other crimes



Do you have information about other crimes in this area, such as major thefts or missing persons cases?

Do you know of crimes that have not been reported?

What specific details can be independently verified, such as addresses, vehicles, nicknames, routines or locations?

These questions are designed to establish patterns, frequency, hierarchy and methods while generating built-in corroboration points. Judges and prosecutors are rarely persuaded by vague allegations. They need to understand how a source acquired the information and whether that information can be independently verified.

The more detail, specificity and internal consistency a source provides, the stronger the reliability assessment becomes. That is especially true when the source admits conduct that exposes them to criminal liability. Most importantly, these details create opportunities for independent corroboration through surveillance, records, digital evidence, witness statements and other investigative means.

Receipts: Turning words into evidence

Investigators should always seek corroboration. In modern narcotics investigations, those “receipts” often take the form of digital evidence. This evidence can become the connective tissue between a debrief and probable cause.

As part of the confidential informant evaluation process, investigators can seek voluntary consent to conduct a cell phone and social media review or extraction, consistent with agency policy and local law. This may allow investigators to document text messages, chat logs, payment confirmations, photos, videos and banking or payment-app records.

This material serves several purposes. First, it corroborates the source’s statements. Second, it provides direct evidence that can be included in affidavits. Third, it helps decode slang and terminology so future communications can be accurately interpreted and articulated in court. A well-documented screenshot showing negotiations, payments or meet-up logistics can be the difference between a marginal affidavit and one that clearly establishes probable cause.

From cooperator to CI: Control, documentation and reliability

The difference between a cooperator and a confidential informant is not just a label. It is structure, control and documentation. Federal policy requires confidential informant relationships to be formally approved, supervised and governed by clear rules under the Attorney General’s Guidelines Regarding the Use of Confidential Informants (28 U.S.C. §§ 509, 510, 533). That framework exists to protect investigations, officers, sources and prosecutions.

Not everyone who talks is a good confidential informant. Access and reliability matter more than enthusiasm. A source who exaggerates, freelances or cannot be corroborated creates more risk than value. That is why corroboration is critical before investigators place significant reliance on confidential informant information, particularly in search warrant affidavits, where courts evaluate reliability under the totality of the circumstances (Illinois v. Gates, 1983).

Conclusion

The tactical debrief does not end when a suspect agrees to cooperate. It evolves. When conducted lawfully, methodically and with attention to corroboration, the confidential informant-focused debrief can help build layered, defensible cases.

Combined with digital receipts and grounded in established legal standards, this process can transform individual arrests into broader narcotics investigations. The difference between a fragile case and a durable one is rarely luck. It is structure, documentation and disciplined follow-through.

References

Berghuis v. Thompkins, 560 U.S. 370 (2010).

Federal Rules of Evidence, Rule 804(b)(3).

Illinois v. Gates, 462 U.S. 213 (1983).

Kansas Statutes Annotated § 21-5706.

Miranda v. Arizona, 384 U.S. 436 (1966).

United States Code, 28 U.S.C. §§ 509, 510, 533.

Williamson v. United States, 512 U.S. 594 (1994).

