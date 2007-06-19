Original SWAT World Challenge Televised SWAT Competition Scheduled for July 1

TV Airdates: Sunday July 1, 3:00pm (EST), Friday July 6, 5:30pm (EST) on Versus Cable Network

The Only Televised SWAT Competition

Purpose

To provide a platform for law enforcement S.W.A.T. and Tactical Teams to gather for training, tactical operations, the exchange of ideas, and competition.

Background

The Original S.W.A.T. World Challenge (OSWC) began in 2004 as an invitation-only S.W.A.T. competition encompassing all of North America and attracting teams from around the world. The Original S.W.A.T. Footwear Co. is the title sponsor of this prestigious event, headquartered at Camp Robinson in Little Rock, AR. The competition has hosted teams from Germany, Taiwan, Jordan, Canada, and all over the United States. It is the only televised S.W.A.T. competition in the world. The competitive events test the fitness, organization, skills and teamwork of S.W.A.T. teams through a series of stressful scenarios. All competitors must be sworn police officers with powers of arrest in their home jurisdictions. The courses of fire selected for the OSWC incorporate common S.W.A.T. skills.

Four characteristics make the OSWC different from other S.W.A.T. competitions: all are performed in full tactical gear, all events are live fire, teams compete on head-to-head courses and officers are given only one round for each target.

Website

Team Roster

USA Teams

Arkansas State Police, AR Chilton County Sheriffs Office, AL Cincinnati Police Department, OH Columbus Police Department, OH Connecticut Central Region Police Department, CT Connecticut State Police, CT DOE- Lawrence Livermore, CA DOE- Office of Secure Transport, AL Douglas County Sheriffs SWAT Team, CO FIAT Illinois, IL Germantown Police Department, TN Greenville Police Department, NC Gwinnett County Police Department, GA Hanford Patrol, Washington State Indiana State Police, IN Kane County Sheriffs Department, UT (wildcard promotion winner) Lancaster County SERT, PA Lexington Police Department, KY Ocean County Response Unit, NJ South Suburban Emergency Response Team, IL Shelby County Sheriffs Office, TN Wake County Sheriffs Office, NC Van Buren SWAT, AR

International Teams