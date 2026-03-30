Jon Becker on why culture – not tactics – drives performance under pressure

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Every agency talks about tactics — training harder, shooting better, moving faster. But when critical incidents unfold, the difference between success and failure often comes down to something less visible. On this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with Jon Becker, founder of Aardvark Tactical and host of The Debrief podcast, about why culture — not tactics — is the true driver of elite performance in law enforcement.

Drawing on nearly four decades working alongside elite military and law enforcement units, Becker explains how the best teams operate with a shared sense of purpose, humility and continuous improvement. From SWAT selection to patrol supervision, he breaks down how agencies often overvalue measurable skills like fitness and certifications while overlooking the traits that sustain performance — trust, communication and team alignment. As Becker prepares to release his book, “Culture First: Nine Leadership Principles That Build Elite Teams,” he outlines how leaders at every level can build teams that make better decisions under pressure, avoid toxic high performers and create a culture where accountability and initiative thrive.

Tune in to discover



Why even highly trained teams can fail without the right culture

How a single frontline supervisor can shape – or undermine – a unit

What elite teams screen for that most agencies miss in selection

How fear of mistakes is creating hesitation in critical incidents

What it takes to build teams that make fast, confident decisions under pressure

Key quotes from Jon Becker



“Culture is like an operating system. If it works, everything else works. If it’s bad, it doesn’t matter how good your tactics are.”

“If you want people to make decisions, you have to accept they’re going to make mistakes.”

“Leadership is not about you. It’s about the people you lead.”

Order your copy of “Culture First: Nine Leadership Principles That Build Elite Teams”

What separates an organization that performs under pressure from one that falls apart? It’s not talent or resources. After nearly four decades working alongside elite military and law enforcement units, Jon Becker points to a different answer: culture.

As founder of AARDVARK Tactical, Becker had unusual access to top-tier teams around the world. He wasn’t there to evaluate them — he was there to equip them. That gave him a clear view of how teams actually operated: how they treated each other when it mattered, how they responded when things broke down and what truly distinguished exceptional units from merely competent ones. The pattern was consistent. Elite teams built their culture on purpose. Average teams let it happen by default.

“Culture First: 9 Leadership Practices That Build Elite Teams” turns those observations into a practical framework for leaders. Built around nine core practices and 45 actionable tools, the book shows how to shape culture before it shapes you, develop selfless leaders at every level, make disciplined personnel decisions and build decision-making that holds up when time is short and stakes are high.

If you’re looking to put those ideas into practice, Police1 readers can take 20% off hardcover and softcover editions by ordering here.

This isn’t a book about motivation. It’s about construction — the deliberate, often unglamorous work of building a team that moves toward problems, not away from them. The lessons come from some of the most demanding environments in the world, but they apply anywhere. Because regardless of the setting, culture is what determines how a team performs when it counts.

Top takeaways from this episode

Culture is the foundation of performance: Elite teams don’t rely on tactics alone. Their culture — how they communicate, align around mission and hold standards — determines whether training actually translates into real-world performance.

First-line supervisors make or break culture: The patrol sergeant, not the chief, often has the greatest day-to-day influence on culture. Their behavior, communication and expectations shape how officers operate on the street.

Selection should prioritize character over credentials: High-performing teams look beyond easily measured metrics like fitness or certifications. They prioritize humility, integrity and the ability to function as part of a team — avoiding the “high-performing ego” that can damage unit cohesion.

Decision-making must be pushed down — and supported: Organizations that expect decisive action must accept mistakes as part of the process. Leaders who centralize decisions or punish errors create hesitation, delay and, ultimately, failure in critical moments.

Leadership is modeled, not declared: Trust, accountability and communication start at the top. Leaders who want transparency and ownership must demonstrate those behaviors themselves — consistently and visibly.

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