From Facebook FAQs to state law: How police agencies are addressing ALPR misconceptions

As automated license plate readers face increased public scrutiny, law enforcement agencies are taking a more direct approach to explaining what the technology does — and what it does not do.

Across the country, police departments, sheriffs’ offices and prosecutors have published “fact vs. fiction” posts, FAQs and other social media explainers addressing some of the most common questions surrounding ALPRs: Do the cameras track people? Do they use facial recognition? Who can search the data? How long is it stored? Can other agencies access it?

| DEEP DIVE: ALPRs in Focus

The outreach comes as ALPR use has become the subject of public debate, legislative proposals and new restrictions in several states. Rather than waiting for questions to surface at city council meetings or in social media comment sections, some agencies are trying to explain their systems and safeguards themselves.

Here’s a look at how law enforcement agencies are talking about ALPR technology — and the statewide guidance beginning to shape those conversations.

Explaining what an ALPR actually captures

One of the most common themes in agency messaging is also one of the most basic: explaining what happens when a vehicle passes an ALPR camera.

Twin Falls Police in Idaho recently addressed those questions directly in a Facebook post about what its ALPR system can — and cannot — do.

The department also maintains an online ALPR resource page explaining that its system records the date, time and location of a vehicle, its license plate and characteristics including make, model, type and color. It captures an image of the rear of the vehicle but, according to the department, is not intended to photograph vehicle occupants and does not use facial recognition technology.

Data is automatically deleted after 30 days unless it has been identified as relevant to a specific criminal investigation.

Salt Lake City Police have taken a similar approach, using social media to address questions about how its ALPR system operates.

The department’s public FAQ emphasizes that its ALPRs capture still images rather than video and do not use facial recognition.

The department says it uses Vigilant cameras and owns the data generated by them. Access is limited to trained officers for specified law enforcement purposes, including active criminal investigations, wanted persons, missing or endangered people and stolen vehicles.

Those details have become increasingly important as “Flock camera” is sometimes used as shorthand for ALPR technology more broadly, despite agencies using systems from multiple vendors.

Addressing concerns about who can access the data

Other agencies are focusing their messaging on what happens after a plate is captured.

The Saint Paul Police Department in Minnesota recently used Facebook to address questions and misconceptions surrounding its license plate reader system.

Department policy restricts use of its LPR system to accessing stolen and wanted vehicle files and furthering criminal investigations. Officers must be trained before using the system, and searches outside specified uses require approval and a specific criminal investigative or patrol purpose.

Minnesota law also places requirements on how ALPR data is maintained, audited and destroyed.

In Utah, Salt Lake City Police says ALPR information may be shared with other law enforcement agencies that sign an agreement to follow the department’s requirements. The department specifically states that it does not share the information for civil immigration enforcement.

That type of specificity is becoming a recurring part of agency messaging as questions shift from whether police use ALPRs to who can search the resulting data and for what purpose.

Agencies turn to ‘myth vs. fact’ messaging

Some departments are packaging those explanations explicitly as myth-versus-fact campaigns.

The Vernal Police Department in Utah is among the agencies that have taken that approach on social media.

The Richland Police Department in Washington has also published a “Myths vs. Facts” guide addressing claims that ALPR cameras track people, allow police to see everywhere a vehicle has traveled or continuously record video.

Richland PD explains that ALPR systems capture plates passing within a camera’s field of view rather than following a vehicle from location to location. It also says its systems are used as an investigative tool for vehicles associated with criminal investigations, including stolen vehicles, felony cases and missing or endangered people.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in Florida has similarly turned to Facebook to explain the technology and respond to concerns surrounding its use.

Other departments have built those explanations directly into their websites. Virginia Beach Police, for example, publicly lists the information contained in a typical ALPR read, common investigative uses of the technology, its 21-day retention period for non-hit data and restrictions on access. Virginia Beach PD also provides links to its ALPR policy and usage dashboards.

Showing why agencies say the technology matters

Some law enforcement leaders are pairing explanations of ALPR safeguards with examples of why they want to keep the technology.

In California, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni publicly backed continued use of ALPR systems in September, pointing to their role in investigations across jurisdictional boundaries.

Her office said a search of its case management system found more than 6,000 cases on file involving ALPR evidence.

Twin Falls Police similarly highlights the technology’s role in locating stolen vehicles, missing people and suspects. The department says ALPRs can generate real-time alerts when a vehicle listed in state or national databases passes a camera while also allowing investigators to search historical data following crimes such as burglaries and hit-and-run crashes.

The Atlanta Police Department took a case-based approach in a Facebook post, pointing to two cases where LPRs helped the investigation.

In one case, Atlanta PD described how LPRs helped officers quickly track down the vehicle of a man who threatened to shoot up an airport.

In another case, the technology helped officers track the whereabouts of a man living with dementia who had walked away from home in the middle of the night. He was reunited safely with his family.

States and associations begin setting the rules

The messaging is not limited to individual departments.

The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association recently shared guidance surrounding ALPR use, another sign that law enforcement organizations are trying to give agencies a clearer framework for both using and explaining the technology.

In California, three law enforcement organizations released an ALPR policy framework and called on lawmakers to enact statewide standards.

The California Police Chiefs Association, Peace Officers Research Association of California and California State Sheriffs’ Association proposed training, oversight and transparency policies, including annual certification tied to POST-approved training, randomized DOJ compliance audits and agency-specific transparency webpages.

The framework also recommends keeping license plate data within the state and prohibiting “default national lookup, silent statewide sharing, or built-in federal/out-of-state query access,” according to the groups’ proposal.

“This framework makes clear who may access ALPR information, why they may access it, and what happens when those rules are intentionally violated,” PORAC President Brian Marvel said in a statement to Police1.

Elsewhere, states are beginning to put more formal standards in place.

Washington enacted a law in March requiring state and local agencies using ALPR systems to register them with the attorney general’s office. Agency heads must certify that their systems meet state requirements and that policies and documented training processes are in place.

The law also specifies that an ALPR match alone does not provide reasonable suspicion for a traffic stop. Officers must either develop independent reasonable suspicion or visually confirm the plate and verify the information through another authorized database.

The Washington Attorney General’s Office now maintains a public list of registered ALPR systems, including links to participating agencies’ policies

Virginia has also added statewide reporting requirements. Beginning in 2026, state and local law enforcement agencies operating ALPR devices must report information on their use to Virginia State Police, which is responsible for aggregating the data for state officials.

Connecticut has also moved to tighten restrictions on ALPR use.

In August, Gov. Ned Lamont called for a review of the technology, citing concerns about privacy, data retention and information sharing. He also urged municipalities to pause new camera installations while the state’s Police Officer Standards and Training Council developed guidance.

The council submitted its recommendations in September, calling for tighter limits on data retention, stronger access controls and regular audits.

Meanwhile, a new state law that took effect Oct. 1 limits how law enforcement agencies can use and share ALPR data. The law generally restricts data retention to 21 days, with exceptions for certain investigations, and prohibits using the technology for immigration enforcement.

Law enforcement associations are stepping in as well. The Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association announced in August that they are developing recommended principles and model-policy guidance covering access, use, retention, information sharing, oversight and accountability, with recommendations expected before the 2027 legislative session.

From explaining the technology to explaining the policy

The public conversation around ALPRs is changing.

Questions about whether the cameras photograph drivers or use facial recognition remain, but agencies are increasingly being asked about retention periods, outside agency access, audit logs, search requirements and data-sharing agreements.

For law enforcement agencies using the technology, simply explaining how an ALPR works may no longer be enough.

The examples emerging across the country show agencies increasingly explaining not only what their cameras capture, but how the resulting information can be used and what restrictions govern access.

As states begin establishing their own requirements, those explanations may become less of a communications strategy and more of a standard part of operating an ALPR program.