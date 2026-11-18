ATLANTA — When a car was stolen with a 6-year-old child inside in Lynn, Massachusetts, officers used Flock technology to track it to a neighboring community. About 39 minutes later, the child was safely recovered.

That recovery is one of more than 3,000 cases included in Flock’s new Solved Story Hub, a public resource launched Nov. 16 that brings together accounts of how police have used its technology in investigations.

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The interactive map lets users search their own city or state and filter by crime type. Each case is tied to publicly available news reporting, giving visitors a way to read about the investigation beyond a marker on a map.

The cases include Akron, Ohio, police locating a double homicide suspect and Indianapolis officers recovering a suspect vehicle within two hours of a fatal hit-and-run. Featured stories and videos take a closer look at selected investigations.

The hub puts individual cases behind the broader numbers Flock reports about its use in policing. In its 2025 Impact Census, the company said its technology supported more than 1 million investigations and helped locate more than 10,000 missing people.

Flock said it will continue adding cases, noting that the hub’s reliance on published reports means investigations that never made the news are not represented.

The Solved Story Hub is available to the public.