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UK police utilize ‘SmartTag’ devices to identify suspects, vehicles from crime scenes

The devices spray a forensically identifiable liquid onto suspects and vehicles at incident scenes; police in the UK are utilizing the devices to crack down on e-bike crime

August 10, 2026 05:30 PM
Ebike Batteries Fires

A delivery worker passes by as other motorized bikes are lined up on the curb in New York, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. As the coronavirus dug in, the number of motorized bicycles dashing through New York City swelled, as cocooning residents grew reliant on food delivery workers for their COVID-era meals. But as the number of e-bikes have grown — now an estimated 65,000 zipping from eateries to doorsteps — so has the frequency of fires and deaths blamed on exploding lithium-ion batteries. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/AP

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom — Police in the United Kingdom have unveiled a technology intended to crack down on e-bike crime, LBC reported.

The “SmartTag” tracking technology comes in the form of a spray canister. Officers spray a solution traceable from up to 10 meters away.

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The solution contains a forensic code connected to the canister from which it was sprayed, LBC reported. The technology is intended to link an offender to the exact scene of an incident.

Law enforcement officials praised the device as a means of increasing distance between officers and suspects and reducing the risk of physical confrontations with officers.

“SmartTag provides officers with an additional tactical option when responding to incidents involving vehicles being used in crime or in a manner that poses a risk to the public,” a spokesperson for Hampshire Police told LBC.

The spray can be deployed from a distance to coat the suspect and vehicles in the traceable liquid, which is only visible under a UV light.

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