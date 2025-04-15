On-demand webinar: Advancing investigations with accelerated data analysis

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

In today’s increasingly digital world, effective police investigations hinge on the ability to quickly and accurately uncover critical connections. Identity intelligence tools empower law enforcement agencies to transform disparate clues into actionable insights. From solving cold missing persons cases and burglary research to verifying identities and reviewing criminal histories, these tools provide a comprehensive view of individuals, assets and businesses.

Join IDI to explore how identity intelligence is reshaping and innovating modern policing by enhancing investigative capabilities. You’ll learn how leveraging advanced search capabilities, relational analytics and geospatial data can help law enforcement identify patterns, track suspects, and close cases effectively.

You will learn:



Ways to accelerate data analysis to uncover hidden patterns in real-time on your mobile phone or desktop.



to uncover hidden patterns in real-time on your mobile phone or desktop. Tips to enhance case preparation for arrests, search warrants and court proceedings with detailed reports on individuals or groups.



for arrests, search warrants and court proceedings with detailed reports on individuals or groups. Insight into leveraging geospatial search to visualize crime hotspots, track patterns and narrow down potential suspects.



WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“I am looking forward to sharing this webinar and getting feedback from higher command.”

“Very informative!”

“A lot of good information in a short amount of time.”

“I enjoyed the chance to look at a new data analysis program / software on the market.”

“Well structured and organized. Easy to use webinar interface.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Dat Hoang, Brian Worley, Phil Kay, Ben Jones

Dat Hoang is a hands-on technical entrepreneur with 30+ years of experience delivering cutting-edge solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD) and intelligence community (IC). As VP of Data and Sales Engineering at IDI, he drives mission-focused innovations for federal, state, and local agencies. Previously, he spent five years as a Senior Technology Advisor at TransUnion Public Sector and over seven years as Chief Architect & VP of Sales and Data Engineering at Dun & Bradstreet. Dat’s expertise lies in leveraging technology to enhance national security and mission success.



Brian Worley is a Gulf War Marine Corps veteran and a seasoned public sector sales leader with 30+ years of expertise in technical sales and account management. As Director of Batch and API Sales at IDI, he drives technical sales consulting and training, helping agencies seamlessly integrate and optimize IDI’s data solutions. Previously, he spent over ten years at TransUnion as a Solutions Advisor and 21 years at LexisNexis, where he streamlined data governance and centralized systems, significantly improving data quality and integration. With a career defined by data innovation and impact, Brian excels at bridging technical expertise with mission-critical public sector needs.

Phil Kay, Senior Director of Sales at IDI, provides over 20 years of experience delivering data, insights and technologies for the public sector in information technology, cloud platforms, market research and software industries. At IDI, Phil provides experience in building and expanding the business, with an emphasis on implementing public sector program technologies and solutions centered around threat mitigation, verification and resolution, fraud detection, investigation solutions, public records data sets online, batch and API. Phil has a deep understanding of technologies and protocols to support identity federation, recognizes buying cycles and always supports the public sector client vision.



Lieutenant Ben Jones (ret.) is a recently retired veteran of the Winston-Salem police department in North Carolina, where he served for 25 years. A recognized leader in the real-time crime center (RTCC) space, Lt. Jones specialized in crime intelligence, technology integration and real-time analytics to enhance public safety and investigative effectiveness. During his tenure, he was instrumental in developing Winston-Salem’s RTCC, implementing cutting-edge technologies and fostering interagency collaborations. His leadership earned him national recognition, including being named National Real Time Crime Center Supervisor of the Year. Now Lt. Jones continues to share his expertise in leveraging technology, data-driven policing and real-time crime solutions to support law enforcement agencies nationwide.

