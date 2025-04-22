On-demand webinar: Capture and clear your scene – in a blink

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Public safety professionals in police, fire, and emergency services are constantly challenged to do more with fewer resources. Local law enforcement and fire agencies are required to respond to accidents, homicides and emergencies as quickly as possible, all while keeping safety as a top priority. When it comes to data gathering to assess scenes, agencies can struggle with financial investment costs, the high degree of skilled training required, and the length of time needed to gather appropriate evidence, all while trying keep PSA professionals away from accidental harm and danger.

This webinar discusses how FARO’s commitment to innovation can help remedy many of these issues. By providing public safety professionals with an approachable and accessible reality capture solution resulting in automated insights, evidence gathering can be done with greater efficiency and productivity. Learn firsthand how reality capture is now reimagined using intuitive workflows to help offset public saftey agencies’ greatest obstacles impacting accessibility and efficiency.

By viewing this webinar, you will:



Explore how FARO’s reality capture technology streamlines data collection at crime, accident and emergency scenes.



at crime, accident and emergency scenes. Discover how modern scene capture tools can reduce on-site time and minimize exposure to dangerous environments.



and minimize exposure to dangerous environments. Identify ways technology can help first responders maintain safety while delivering faster, higher-quality scene assessments.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“The demos were very informative. The panel was very knowledgeable.”

“Interesting new scanning platform.”

“Great webinar!”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

Brenda Butler

Brenda Butler, Manager of Field Applications Engineers at FARO Technologies, is an ex-Ohio police officer and U.S. Army military police with 20 years in law enforcement and 19 as a crime scene investigator. A nationally recognized court expert in crime scene investigation, 3D laser scanning, bloodstain analysis, and shooting incident reconstruction, she’s certified by the International Association of Identification as a crime scene analyst and develops training for police academies and universities, specializing in 3D crime scene documentation.