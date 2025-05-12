On-demand webinar: Frontline empowerment: How technology optimizes real-time decision-making and team collaboration

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

From rural counties to urban communities, law enforcement teams across the country are up against the same operational challenges: Scattered communications, delayed activations, limited real-time visibility and siloed information, especially during mutual aid incidents when multi-agency collaboration is critical to success.

In this webinar, Sgt. Nick Steiger (Anoka County, MN), Sgt. Jarrod Bilacic (Grand Traverse County, MI), and Detective Bryan Senn (Lexington County, SC) share how their agencies modernized mutual aid and field operations using Intrepid Response, a frontline public safety mission support solution. They share real-world examples and insider tips on where effective technology can improve cross-jurisdictional coordination, enhancing both officer safety and operational effectiveness.

By attending this webinar, you will learn how to:



Optimize frontline decision-making through seamless real-time information sharing.



through seamless real-time information sharing. Improve operational effectiveness while simultaneously saving precious time.



while simultaneously saving precious time. Drastically reduce radio clutter with efficient information exchange.



with efficient information exchange. Quickly activate and coordinate multi team or multi agency response , strengthening regional partnerships.



, strengthening regional partnerships. Implement mutual aid protocols that empower all participating agencies.



that empower all participating agencies. Deploy new technology that enhances – not complicates – multi-agency collaboration.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at how departments just like yours are solving the same problems you face every day. Whether coordinating across county lines or between specialized units, you’ll gain actionable insights to transform your multi-jurisdictional response capabilities. Learn practical strategies for implementation, discover unexpected benefits and see how Intrepid Response can transform your operations.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“I enjoyed the knowledge of what is available and the examples of how it has and continues to work for the three presenters and their agencies.”

“Lots of interaction amongst the panel and a large diversity of experiences.”

“The experiences each person brought to the table regarding the technology was enlightening.”

“I found the webinar to be informative and beneficial.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Jarrod Billacic, Bryan Senn, Nick Steiger

Detective sergeant Jarrod Bilacic is a highly experienced and dedicated law enforcement professional with over 24 years of certified service, including more than 23 years with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan. Throughout his distinguished career, he has served in a variety of roles including patrol deputy, community police officer, and narcotics officer. He has also held instructor certifications in both defensive tactics and Taser during his tenure. In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and assigned to patrol duties. The following year, he was reassigned to the detective bureau, where he continues to serve as detective sergeant. He possesses specialized training in cellular analysis and mapping and has been qualified as an expert witness in that field by Michigan’s 13th Circuit Court. His commitment to excellence has been recognized through multiple accomodations, including an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, unit citations from the Michigan state police for his involvement in narcotics investigations, and being named the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year in 2018. Bilacic is currently enrolled in the 20th session of the Michigan State University School of Staff and Command.

Bryan Senn is an investigator with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina and is assigned to the major crimes unit investigating violent crimes against persons. In addition to this, he is actively involved with the agency’s sUAS Unit operations for 5 years and SWAT team coordinating their use of technology for 2 years. Bryan has been with the agency for over 6 years with 3 of those years as an investigator.

Lieutenant Nick Steiger is a licensed police officer for the city of Fridley. Lieutenant Steiger has been a licensed peace officer for 21 years, previously as a patrol deputy for the Anoka County sheriff’s office, an officer for the Saint Francis police department, and a part-time officer for the Isanti police department. Before becoming a licensed peace officer, Lieutenant Steiger was a reserve officer for the Mound police department and a police explorer for the Apple Valley police department. He has been a police officer for the Fridley police department since 2013, promoted to Sergeant in 2017, and recently promoted to Lieutenant of Professional Development and Standards. Lieutenant Steiger holds an Associate of Applied Science in Law Enforcement, a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice, and a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice Leadership and Human Services. He is also a graduate of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Supervision and Management program.

