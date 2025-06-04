On-demand webinar: Mobile tech is transforming the beat with smarter tools and faster response times

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Police leaders today face a challenging mandate: do more with less. Despite tight or declining budgets, departments are expected to increase transparency, speed response times and adapt to evolving threats while prioritizing officer and community safety. To meet this challenge, police departments across the U.S. are turning to a new generation of mobile and in-car technologies that safely and cost-effectively provide officers with advanced computing capabilities in the field. This includes the Chicago Police Department, which recently partnered with Samsung and Havis to re-imagine the mobile computing experience for its more than 10,000 sworn officers.

In this webinar, public safety technology experts from Samsung and Havis share insights into how departments like Chicago Police use mobile and in-car technologies to enhance operational efficiency, officer safety and community engagement. This discussion tackles the tough questions that often stand in the way of new technology adoption, especially in today’s resource-conscious environment. These include evaluating cost effectiveness, managing IT staffing constraints, meeting diverse security and safety demands, and winning officer trust. Don’t miss this opportunity to see a real-world demo and walk away with a roadmap for smarter, more connected policing.

By viewing this webinar, you will:



Hear how Chicago Police Department has streamlined its IT operations while better supporting the connectivity and information needs of officers on the go.



See a live demo that shows how to use Samsung DeX to safely deliver a user-friendly computing experience from any vehicle with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and Havis docking station.



Learn how today's versatile mobility solutions can reliably replace bulky laptops, cameras, recorders and other equipment with a single mobile device to increase officer convenience and provide a more connected user experience from the field to the vehicle to the station.



Take a deeper dive into the IT and security implications of a mobile-first computing approach that streamlines device provisioning and maintenance for a lower total cost of ownership.



Better understand the state-of-play of mobile tech for law enforcement and the roadmap for what a mobile modernization initiative could look like in today's safety and budget-conscious environment.

L - R: Todd Maxwell, Brett Young, Josh Parah

Todd Maxwell is the Director of Regulated Business Development and Innovation at Samsung Electronics America, where he leads enterprise mobile B2B business development initiatives for regulated industries including public safety, government and health care. Todd is a recognized expert in delivering technology solutions that enhance the performance, security and safety of government and public safety agencies. Before joining Samsung Electronics America, Todd spent over three years at Booz Allen Hamilton developing technology solutions for the US Department of Justice to support the law enforcement and justice communities. He also worked as Director of Technical Implementation at InterAct Public Safety (now Caliber Public Safety) for over ten years, where he developed, integrated and implemented enterprise public safety software solutions.

Brett Young is the Director of Public Sector Sales at Havis, Inc., where he leads strategy and growth initiatives focused on delivering rugged, mission-critical solutions for government and public safety agencies. With over 15 years of experience in mobile technology and the public sector, Brett brings a strong understanding of the operational challenges faced by first responders and the evolving demands of field-based workforces. At Havis, Brett empowers a dedicated team focused on developing and delivering forward-thinking solutions — including integrations with platforms like Samsung DeX — that help modernize mobility in public safety. Through his leadership, Havis continues to support agencies in streamlining workflows, improving field connectivity and adapting to the future of mobile operations.

Josh Parah is the Product Manager for Computing Solutions at Havis, Inc., where he collaborates closely with engineering teams to design and deliver technology solutions that meet the demands of rugged, real-world environments. Focused on sleek, modern designs that withstand tough conditions, Josh ensures that critical technology remains fully connected and operational in today’s mobile workspaces. Most recently, Josh played a key role in the development of Havis’ new rugged DeX solution — the PD-1001 phone dock and case system — engineered to support Samsung DeX in the field. His ability to translate end-user needs into durable, efficient products enables Havis to empower public safety professionals with tools that enhance mobility, connectivity and performance on the job.

