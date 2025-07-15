On-demand webinar: Unlock the future of policing: Transformative technologies for asset management and communication

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Welcome to the next evolution in law enforcement efficiency. As a public safety leader, you understand the critical importance of asset management and seamless communication in ensuring effective policing. View our webinar to explore how RFID Asset Tracking and Workstation Connect can revolutionize your department’s operations.

In this webinar, we cover real world insights from industry leaders and experts who have successfully integrated these technologies into their policing strategies, sharing their experiences and the measurable impact on their operations.

By viewing this webinar, you will:



Gain insights into how RFID technology can streamline asset tracking, reduce manual errors and ensure accountability for equipment and resources.

Understand how Workstation Connect can bridge gaps in communication and enhance communication between officers and departments, fostering collaboration and quick decision-making to ensure that critical information is shared rapidly and securely.



Position your department at the forefront of technological adoption, setting a benchmark for innovation in law enforcement.

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your department’s operations with technology that supports strategic leadership and operational excellence.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“The speaker was very knowledgeable and provided detailed answers for questions provided to him.”

“Interesting technology overview.”

“Great course!”

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Kerry Wicks

Kerry Wicks is a seasoned professional with a diverse background in public service and technology. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran who spent 16 years in law enforcement and has over 20 years of experience in government technology. Currently, Kerry is focused on developing public safety solutions at Zebra Technologies, where he works on the Public Sector Solutions team.