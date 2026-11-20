After Massachusetts State Police announced it was eliminating the drill instructor title, we asked Police1 readers: Could dropping the title transform the academy’s training culture?

The decision was part of a broader overhaul following the 2024 death of recruit Enrique Delgado Garcia. The reforms also include expanded medical oversight, clearer graduation standards and a framework intended to ensure stress serves defined training objectives.

Some readers welcomed a shift toward teaching and mentorship. Others defended the drill instructor role and questioned whether a different title would change how recruits are trained.

The discussion also drew more than 300 comments on Police1’s Facebook page, where readers debated how academies should prepare recruits for the pressures of police work.

“It’s not in the name, it’s in the culture”

For several readers, the title mattered less than the expectations behind it.

One reader described an academy that calls its instructors TAC Officers, with TAC standing for “Teach, Advise, Counsel.”

“Because that’s what we do, we instruct, we provide guidance, and we provide feedback/accountability to cadets in regard to the standards,” the reader wrote.

But the reader also questioned how much a title can accomplish on its own.

“What’s in a name? Only what your culture allows. Call us drill instructors and we may act that way, but ultimately culture (who you are, what you do, and how you do it) drives actions, not titles.”

Another reader shared that skepticism while expressing concern about the direction of reform.

“It’s not in the name, it’s in the culture,” the reader wrote. “I’m not sure what some of the other recommendations are but if you are focusing on a name, I’m very concerned.”

On Facebook, one commenter questioned the evidence behind the decision.

“What study has any agency conducted to conclude that would be a game changer?”

Teaching recruits without the boot camp model

Other readers supported moving away from military-style academy instruction.

“Yes, get rid of the boot camp style instruction & switch to a mentor/teacher,” one reader wrote.

The reader said their state had tried the boot camp approach and experienced higher failure rates, followed by problems involving graduates’ use of force and communication.

Another reader argued that academies had drifted away from their educational purpose.

“Agencies appear to have lost the ‘academy’ concept, concentrating instead on a ‘bootcamp’ model which often is rigid and tied to traditional images of law enforcement.”

A former academy and in-service instructor also supported a different approach.

“Maybe not treating the academy like Parris Island would be a step in the right direction,” the reader wrote. “You can still get the job done.”

For one Facebook commenter, the terminology itself was an issue.

“The title ‘Drill Instructor’ should be reserved exclusively for the military, not used by police departments,” the commenter wrote. “Police departments should establish their own training titles rather than adopting military terminology.”

Stress still has a place in training

Readers who opposed the change emphasized the need to prepare recruits for confrontations and decisions under pressure.

“Stress utilized properly in an academy environment is extremely important because if you can’t handle it there, the streets will eat you alive and someone will be injured or even worse,” one reader wrote.

Another reader, who identified themselves as a police academy drill instructor for more than 20 years, argued that proper policy, procedure and training for instructors, along with a rank structure and prior military experience, would have helped.

“Eliminating Drill Instructors is not the answer,” the reader wrote. The reader called the plan “a recipe for disaster.”

On Facebook, one commenter said controlled exposure to stress was necessary for recruits who would eventually face riots or other conflicts. The commenter also argued that recruits need experience with physical confrontations, while recognizing that training has limits.

“You need to know you can take a hit and keep fighting, yet there’s a limit to how far training should go,” the commenter wrote.

Others questioned when that stress should be introduced and whether it belongs in every part of the academy.

One Facebook commenter listed marching, PT, range work and barracks order as possible meanings of “drill,” then suggested separating them from classroom instruction.

“None of that is bad, just separate it from the classroom component and manage the stressors better.”

Another commenter, who said they had attended both Air Force basic training and a police academy, suggested a phased approach. They described military basic training as focused on discipline and military bearing, followed by technical school in a less stressful learning environment.

The commenter said that if an academy needs a high-stress approach, it should be concentrated in the first three or four weeks, followed by a change in atmosphere for academic instruction.

“Then after that time, go to a more relaxed mode and teach them to be cops.”

What do you think: Could dropping the “drill instructor” title transform an academy’s training culture?