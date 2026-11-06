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Mich. SRO teams up with Detroit Lions to surprise student recovering from crash

Warren Officer Adnan Durrani arranged a care package and a FaceTime call from Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams for a seventh grader facing a long recovery after being struck by a truck

November 06, 2026 12:35 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck
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Photo provided by Warren PD

WARREN, Mich. — Officer Adnan Durrani knew Trevor Travier had a long recovery ahead. He also knew the seventh grade football player was a devoted Detroit Lions fan.

So the school resource officer reached out to the team — and helped arrange a surprise that included a call from one of Trevor’s favorite players.

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Trevor, a student at Lincoln Middle School, was struck and dragged by a truck while riding his bicycle near Van Dyke and 9 Mile Road on Oct. 15, according to a Warren Police Department news release.

Warren police escorted Trevor to St. John Moross Hospital in critical condition before he was airlifted to Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. He has undergone several surgeries for severe injuries and faces additional procedures, the department said.

Durrani, a 28-year veteran who serves as the SRO at his alma mater, wanted to give Trevor something to lift his spirits during recovery. With support from the department, he contacted the Lions, who joined the effort.

Durrani personally delivered a package that included a Jameson Williams jersey, two Lions hats, a miniature Williams helmet, a Lions chain and an Amon-Ra St. Brown bobblehead.

Then came a more personal surprise: Williams called Trevor on FaceTime, offering encouragement and wishing him well as he recovers.

“Officer Durrani embodies the heart of our department, demonstrating the genuine care and personal connection our officers develop with the community,” Warren Police Commissioner Eric Hawkins said.

Hawkins thanked the Lions and Williams for supporting Trevor, along with the medical team treating him.

“Officer Durrani’s actions highlight the spirit of the entire Warren Police Department, where serving our city means standing by our residents when they need us most,” Hawkins said.

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Off Duty School Resource Officer
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the senior news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With over a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at sroebuck@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.