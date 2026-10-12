What’s the best career move in law enforcement? Police1 readers weigh in

Career growth in law enforcement can take many forms, from a new assignment to a new agency to a new rank. To get a sense of what has worked, Police1 asked its Facebook followers about the career decisions that made the biggest difference and the qualities that signal an officer is ready to lead.

The responses covered a wide range of paths. Readers named specialty assignments, changes of agency and promotions as their best moves, and many described leadership readiness in terms of character and credibility rather than rank.

Specialty assignments stood out as career highlights

Several readers said the best move of their careers was taking on a specialized role.

“The best career move I made was to spend time as a K-9 handler.”

Another reader pointed to a move from a township department to a county prosecutor’s office, working major crimes.

“[Transferring from a] Township PD to County Prosecutor Detective - Major Crimes.”

One more named an investigative assignment.

“Becoming a traffic homicide investigator.”

Changing agencies paid off in pay, culture and family life

Others said the best decision was choosing, or changing, where they worked. One reader credited a move to a more supportive department.

“[Transferring to a] better and much more supportive department! Best move I ever did.”

Another reader took a pay cut to accept a promotion elsewhere and said the move was worth it for the reader’s family.

“I took a significant pay cut, but got a promotion. The move got me out of [an anti-police state.] Absolute best move, not just for my career but, more importantly, for my family.”

One reader said the decision that mattered most came before the application.

“I did a year and a half of research and looking into which department had the best culture/pay/retirement benefits before I ever applied. Eleven years later, glad I chose the right department from day one.”

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Promotion mattered to some, while others stayed on patrol

Not every reader tied a career-defining move to a new title or agency. For one, it was a promotion.

“Promoted to patrol sergeant. Best job in the department.”

Another said the best decision was to answer calls and stay on patrol for an entire career.

“Deciding to become a police officer as a child, when I saw officer officers protecting a family. Once hired, I then made the decision to answer calls and patrol my whole career. I was born to it, loved it and enjoyed my career immensely. It is career in which you can live a life of honorable service, and I loved that about it. I am so glad I have been there and done that!”

Leadership starts before the promotion

A second Facebook post asked readers what makes an officer ready for a leadership role. Many responses focused on how officers behave long before they hold rank.

One reader said the signs show up before the stripes do.

“When they already act like a leader before they have the stripes. They hold themselves accountable, know the job, mentor younger officers, make sound decisions under pressure, admit mistakes, and earn respect instead of demanding it. Rank gives authority. Character earns followership.”

Others described leaders as officers who have earned the trust of the front line.

“A person able to bridge the gap between the line officers and leadership. A ‘cop’s cop’ who has the respect of the front line officers. He/she doesn’t ask officers to do anything they haven’t done.”

Another reader described the informal leaders on a squad, who may not pursue promotion at all.

“They’re the ‘informal leader’ of the squad, deciding where to meet for coffee, joking with the younger officers, stepping up as field training officers, etc. Most are comfortable in that role and aren’t concerned about taking promotional exams. Those are usually the best kind of leaders to have around.”

Competence, humility and service topped readers’ lists

Competence and humility came up repeatedly, often alongside a willingness to serve others.

“Competence. Humility. Desire to serve fellow officers, not boss them around.”

Another reader listed integrity, sacrifice and communication among the traits that matter.

“People of integrity who care about the people and profession. Willing to sacrifice for betterment of the unit/team. Not afraid to make hard decisions. Willingness to admit mistakes. Good communicator.”

One reader tied leadership to understanding the job and to continued learning, regardless of rank.

“A leader is someone who understands the job, who is willing to lead by example and who understands you are always learning and growing no matter the title.”

Overall, readers described career growth in law enforcement as a mix of specialty assignments, agency changes and promotions, each valued for different reasons, from pay and family to culture and support. Their answers on leadership pointed in a similar direction: for many, readiness depended on competence, humility and the respect of fellow officers more than rank alone.

What advice would you give an officer planning their next career move?