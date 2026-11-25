HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The Maryland AG’s Independent Investigations Division released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a man who threatened firefighters and ran at Hagerstown officers with two knives.

The Oct. 23 incident began when firefighters at the scene encountered a man armed with a knife and called for police assistance.

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When officers arrived on the scene, they were told that the man “came at someone” with the knife.

Body camera video shows officers entering the building and announcing themselves, ordering the man to show his hands. The officers then moved to set up a perimeter before taking further action.

Firefighters at the scene told officers that the man had approached them with a knife extended and threatened them. They also pointed out the room in the building where they first encountered the man.

After several minutes, officers again responded to the building as the suspect opened the door and was standing in the entry.

Officers ordered the suspect to come out with his hands raised. After several minutes of the suspect ignoring commands, he exited the front door with two knives visible in his hands.

He abruptly ran toward officers, prompting them to fire shots, fatally striking the suspect.