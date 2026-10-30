Would the death penalty deter attacks on officers? Police1 readers weigh in

Would the threat of execution deter someone from killing a police officer?

President Donald Trump’s renewed call for the death penalty for those who kill police officers and firefighters brought responses from Police1 readers who wanted tougher consequences.

Speaking at a Rose Garden event on Oct. 15, Trump said he had directed Attorney General Todd Blanche to seek the death penalty in cases involving the killing of an officer, and urged the same for those who kill firefighters. He told Blanche that doing so would deter such attacks and predicted shootings would stop quickly.

The discussion went beyond support for the sentence. Readers questioned whether it would deter violence, whether years spent on death row weaken that message and which emergency personnel should be covered.

Here’s what readers said.

Support for the punishment, questions about deterrence

Some Police1 readers said the death penalty would send a clear message about the consequences of killing an officer.

One reader, who identified herself as a law enforcement officer and the widow of Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel S. Webster, said her support came from personal experience.

“As a law enforcement officer for 15 years, and a widow to a murdered police officer for 11 years (Albuquerque Police Officer Daniel S. Webster, EOW 10/29/2015), I am 100% on board with this,” she wrote. “It sends a message.”

Another reader hoped the punishment would discourage attacks on firefighters, noting that shooting at crews responding to an apartment fire puts others in danger, including the person firing at them.

Others supported capital punishment but questioned how much it would influence an attacker.

“Yes, in some cases it will be a deterrent. But some criminals just don’t care,” one Police1 reader wrote.

Another argued that people who shoot officers and firefighters act without weighing what might happen afterward.

“They do not think, they just act,” the reader wrote.

For one respondent, the reason to support the punishment was more direct.

“It might not be a deterrent, but the killer will never kill again,” the reader wrote.

Readers question time spent on death row

For two readers, carrying out the sentence sooner was part of making the punishment effective.

One said people who intentionally kill police officers or firefighters should receive the death penalty, but questioned lengthy waits before execution.

“The suspects should not stay on death row for years,” the reader wrote.

Another supported the punishment as a way to hold offenders accountable for taking a life. The reader called for executions to happen “in a timely manner” and for assessing whether that affected the number of officers and firefighters killed.

One respondent questioned Trump’s consistency on supporting law enforcement, pointing to his use of pardons as a reason to doubt the proposal.

Calls to include other emergency personnel

Several readers said the proposal should extend to other personnel who respond to emergencies.

“Absolutely! Any first responder; don’t forget EMT/EMS,” one Police1 reader wrote. “Not all departments are combined disciplines.”

The reader hoped the possibility of the severest punishment would discourage people from targeting public servants.

Another respondent called for including nurses and extending capital punishment to attempted murder of first responders.

The responses largely supported the death penalty for those who kill officers and firefighters. Readers differed on whether it would prevent an attack, with some placing greater weight on accountability and preventing an offender from killing again.

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