Decision Point: What NYPD officers faced in a deadly Times Square knife encounter

NYPD officers responding to a report of two people stabbed in Times Square found the suspect, a 49-year-old woman, holding a large knife in each hand. One victim had been seriously injured, and the other was killed.

When officers confronted her, the woman told them, “Come and get me” and “You’re going to have to kill me.”

Officers tried to de-escalate verbally for several minutes. Then she began waving the knives and moved toward them. Three officers deployed TASERs, but they had no effect. Two officers fired a total of three rounds, striking her. Officers rendered aid, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

In this episode of Decision Point, Police1’s Duane Wolfe breaks down the moments that shaped the outcome, including a window when the suspect had her back turned, the distance between officers and an armed suspect, why TASERs may fail, and how officers can avoid creating a crossfire.

The video also shows how quickly a chaotic scene can compound risk, with traffic, a gathering crowd and arriving officers all in the background of a potential shooting.

As you watch the video, consider the decision points throughout the encounter: What level of force is justified when an armed suspect walks away from you? How much distance is enough against a suspect with two knives? And when does talking stop being the right tool?

Decision Point is part of Police1’s Bodycam Briefing series, which uses real-world incidents to examine officer decision-making, preparedness and survival under pressure.

Previously on Decision Point: