After a PIT, this trooper doesn’t rush the car: Lessons from Ark. dashcam video

An Arkansas State Police trooper pulls into traffic on Interstate 40 to stop a car for an equipment violation. The driver doesn’t pull over. Instead, the car exits onto a service road and then a local road, with the trooper following.

Along the way, the trooper pulls out from behind and up toward the side of the car three times to give the driver more notice. On the third attempt, he pulls alongside. When the driver still doesn’t stop, the trooper performs a PIT, or TVI, as the car enters the local road.

The March 6, 2025, incident began shortly after 10 p.m. The video review included in this article uses dashcam video and tactical analysis to look at the trooper’s decisions. The review is meant as a learning opportunity, not a way to place blame.

The dashcam’s speed indicator shows the trooper’s vehicle at 27 mph when he initiates the PIT, which suggests a clear understanding of the recommended low-speed application.

The more instructive moment may be what the trooper doesn’t do next: run up to the car. Adrenaline can cloud judgment after a pursuit, and officers often rush a vehicle they just stopped, risking their own safety. Here, the trooper stays behind the engine block of his vehicle and gives clear instructions the driver understands and follows. The review calls it a proficiently conducted high-risk stop.

The review also notes how rarely stops for equipment violations or other minor infractions go wrong, and that the routine can lull officers into complacency. That’s the danger.

Quick training takeaways:

Don’t rush the car: Adrenaline can cloud judgment after a pursuit. Avoid running up to get hands on the driver. Give yourself time to process: Take a moment to decide the best next course of action. Slow things down from cover: When possible, give clear instructions the driver can understand and follow. Use one voice: Only one officer should give commands. Too many voices create confusion and can compromise safety. Expect the unexpected: Routine stops can go differently without notice, so prepare for anything at any time.

The dashcam analysis is part of Police1’s Bodycam Briefing series, using real-world incidents to examine officer decision-making, preparedness and survival under pressure.

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