BWC: Woman fires shots at Fla. officers, striking cruiser before fatal OIS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a woman who fired shots at officers.

Officers responded twice to 911 calls reporting a woman pointing a gun on Oct. 10. When officers arrived at the scene in each instance, the woman could not be located.

| WEBINAR: Rethinking public order policing: Crowd science, dialogue policing and the law

On Oct. 11, a third call reported the woman pointing a gun. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman yelling and throwing objects on a sidewalk.

Body camera video shows officers attempting to approach the suspect, who continued walking away from them. The suspect ignored repeated commands to stop and show her hands.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed she matched the description of the suspect from the gun incidents from the day prior.

As officers continued to follow the woman, she reached into her bag, pulled out a gun and fired at officers, striking the driver’s side door of a patrol car.

Officers returned fire, striking the woman. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

They approached her and secured the gun before rendering aid. An investigation later found that one of the shots the suspect fired had stovepiped.

The suspect had a criminal history including resisting a law enforcement officer, battery, criminal mischief and theft.