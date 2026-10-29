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BWC: Woman fires shots at Fla. officers, striking cruiser before fatal OIS

The woman fired at least one shot that struck a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser before her gun stovepiped; officers returned fire, fatally wounding her

October 29, 2026 10:54 AM • 
Joanna Putman
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Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing an officer-involved shooting of a woman who fired shots at officers.

Officers responded twice to 911 calls reporting a woman pointing a gun on Oct. 10. When officers arrived at the scene in each instance, the woman could not be located.

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On Oct. 11, a third call reported the woman pointing a gun. Officers responded to the scene and found a woman yelling and throwing objects on a sidewalk.

Body camera video shows officers attempting to approach the suspect, who continued walking away from them. The suspect ignored repeated commands to stop and show her hands.

Officers responding to the scene confirmed she matched the description of the suspect from the gun incidents from the day prior.

As officers continued to follow the woman, she reached into her bag, pulled out a gun and fired at officers, striking the driver’s side door of a patrol car.

Officers returned fire, striking the woman. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

They approached her and secured the gun before rendering aid. An investigation later found that one of the shots the suspect fired had stovepiped.

The suspect had a criminal history including resisting a law enforcement officer, battery, criminal mischief and theft.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com