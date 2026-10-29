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Video: Fleeing suspect rams Mich. cruiser, rolls vehicle into pond during pursuit

The suspect appeared to come to a stop in a parking lot before turning his vehicle around and striking a Fraser Police cruiser, injuring an officer

October 29, 2026 11:28 AM • 
Joanna Putman

FRASER, Mich. — A suspect rammed a police cruiser before ultimately rolling his vehicle and landing in a pond, WXYZ reported.

The dash camera video from the Oct. 26 incident opens with a suspect vehicle fleeing from a police cruiser down a wide sidewalk. Officers had attempted to stop the suspect after getting a hit on Flock cameras, according to WXYZ. He was wanted in Wayne County for a hit-and-run and for fleeing and eluding police.

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Video shows the suspect briefly coming to a stop before turning around and fleeing, striking a cruiser in the process. One of the officers in the cruiser was injured, WXYZ reported.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect vehicle took a sharp turn, lost control and rolled over, landing upright in a pond.

Officers moved in and arrested the suspect at gunpoint.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and treated for crash-related injuries.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com