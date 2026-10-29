Video: Fleeing suspect rams Mich. cruiser, rolls vehicle into pond during pursuit

FRASER, Mich. — A suspect rammed a police cruiser before ultimately rolling his vehicle and landing in a pond, WXYZ reported.

The dash camera video from the Oct. 26 incident opens with a suspect vehicle fleeing from a police cruiser down a wide sidewalk. Officers had attempted to stop the suspect after getting a hit on Flock cameras, according to WXYZ. He was wanted in Wayne County for a hit-and-run and for fleeing and eluding police.

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Video shows the suspect briefly coming to a stop before turning around and fleeing, striking a cruiser in the process. One of the officers in the cruiser was injured, WXYZ reported.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect vehicle took a sharp turn, lost control and rolled over, landing upright in a pond.

Officers moved in and arrested the suspect at gunpoint.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and treated for crash-related injuries.