Motorola Solutions launches role-based AI suites aimed at speeding response, reducing administrative burden

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions has announced the launch of Assist Suites, a new portfolio of role-based artificial intelligence tools designed to deliver verified, multi-source intelligence to public safety professionals across dispatch and field operations.

According to the company, Assist Suites synthesize information from multiple data sources — including 911 audio, body-worn and in-car camera footage, radio transcripts and other records — into a unified intelligence thread tailored to specific roles. Motorola Solutions said the goal is to accelerate emergency response while supporting operational accuracy and reporting consistency.

The announcement comes as agencies face what Motorola Solutions described as a dual challenge: a growing influx of audio, video and data, coupled with persistent staffing shortages. The company cited research indicating that nearly half of a call handler’s time on 911 calls is spent verifying information, while officers may spend as much as 40% of their shift completing reports rather than working in the community.

The Dispatcher Assist Suite is intended to support the earliest moments of emergency response by streamlining call intake and coordination. Motorola Solutions said the tools provide real-time transcription and translation to address language barriers, highlight critical keywords and summarize calls so dispatchers can focus on decision-making rather than manual data entry. The suite can also automate triage of non-emergency calls, which the company said can account for a significant portion of call handlers’ workload.

For field operations, the Responder Assist Suite is designed to help provide responders with a more verified picture of incidents before arrival, addressing what the company said is a common gap between information received en route and conditions encountered on scene. Motorola Solutions said the suite supports voice-activated queries for eyes-up situational awareness and can automate tasks such as evidence tagging and video redaction to reduce administrative burden.

A key component of the announcement is Narrative Assist, a report-writing tool that automates the process of cross-referencing an officer’s account with multiple sources of incident data to support accuracy and consistency.

“Motorola Solutions has helped us step into modern policing and made our department a lot more efficient, easily saving us up to 40 hours a week with these AI technologies,” said Sgt. Michael Sellner of the White Bear Lake Police Department in Minnesota. “We’ve seen Narrative Assist cut report writing time from an hour down to 15 minutes and Redaction Assist drop video redaction time from 35 hours to just one. The AI features in Motorola Solutions’ Responder Assist Suite allow our officers to stop staring at screens and get back to proactive policing.”

“Time can be the difference between a successful outcome and a tragedy,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Motorola Solutions. “We’re focused on delivering the real value of AI through personalized suites that support the specific needs of each emergency responder, while ensuring intelligence transitions seamlessly from one role to the next.”

Motorola Solutions said the Assist Suites are offered on a per-user, per-month basis, allowing agencies to deploy AI tools selectively by role. Additional role-based suites are expected to be introduced later this year to support other public safety and enterprise security functions. More information is available at www.motorolasolutions.com/assist-suites.