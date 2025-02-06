On-demand webinar: Unlocking grant opportunities: Funding the future of public safety technology

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

In today’s rapidly evolving public safety landscape, staying ahead of emerging challenges requires access to the right tools, technology and funding. This webinar is designed for public safety professionals and stakeholders across the broader public safety ecosystem, providing valuable insights into how agencies can identify and secure grants to support the integration of transformative technology solutions. Learn how grant funding can empower agencies to integrate cutting-edge tools into their workflows, enhance operational efficiency and deliver actionable court-admissible results.

Don’t miss this opportunity to unlock the potential of grants in advancing public safety technology!

You’ll learn:



Where to find and secure funding : Learn where to look and how to align your needs with available public safety grants.



: Learn where to look and how to align your needs with available public safety grants. How technology transforms workflows : Understand how advanced tools can modernize your processes and deliver impactful results in the field and the courtroom.



: Understand how advanced tools can modernize your processes and deliver impactful results in the field and the courtroom. Real-world success stories: Hear directly from agencies about their experiences with securing grants and implementing grant-funded technology.



WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“I learned more about building a grant project and also about the services offered by Lexipol.”

“Great examples of what to think about and how to answer those thoughts and questions.”

“There was some good information from Sam regarding what the grant lenders are looking for.”

“Great additional ideas that were presented in grant applications. An example is the inclusion of IT whereas we generally only think about equipment and operators, not servicing.”

“Very informative!”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Steve Laureti, Jeremy Butler, Sam Dorm, Chris Taylor

Steve Laureti is the Director of Administrative Services for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, where he oversees business operations, managing an $18 million budget and more than $1.8 million in grants. He holds a Master’s degree in Information Management from Syracuse University and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and Management Information Systems from Le Moyne College.

Sergeant Jeremy Butler has been a member of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office since 2006. He currently supervises the nine-member Evidence Technician Unit. During his tenure with the sheriff’s office, Sergeant Butler has taught various subjects at the Regional Police Academy, including property and evidence management and crash management. He has received training in both basic and advanced bloodstain pattern analysis, as well as shooting trajectory, and he holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University.

Samantha L. Dorm is a senior grant consultant for Lexipol, serving FireGrantsHelp.com, EMSGrantsHelp.com and PoliceGrantsHelp. She first began working as a consultant for the grants division of Praetorian Digital (now Lexipol) in 2010. Dorm has been instrumental in providing grant writing guidance to various public safety and non-profit agencies throughout the United States to enable them to obtain alternative funding as well as provide instruction on statistical compilation, analysis and program development. Dorm is a reviewer for several federal agencies and also instructs grant writing workshops.

Christopher Taylor has over 21 years of experience in law enforcement and emergency management, specializing in operational planning, crime scene investigations and public safety technology. A veteran of the US Marine Corps, Chris now serves as FARO’s Public Safety Account Manager for the west coast, where he supports agencies in California and beyond by providing cutting-edge solutions to enhance investigations and operational efficiency. Chris has also been instrumental in helping agencies leverage grants to acquire advanced technologies, empowering them to improve their operations and adopt innovative tools with ease.

