What Cops Want

Police1 launches ‘What Cops Want in 2026: Life on Shift’ survey

This year’s survey examines what officers experience during a patrol shift — from call load and backup availability to reporting time and proactive policing opportunities

March 10, 2026 11:29 PM • 
Police1 Staff
Male police officer female police officer GettyImages-1199109830.jpg

Getty Images

FRISCO, Texas — Police1 has launched its annual “What Cops Want” survey, inviting officers to share what a patrol shift actually looks like in 2026 — from call load and backup availability to reporting demands and opportunities for proactive policing.

In recent years, policing has experienced significant changes in staffing levels, public expectations and operational demands. These shifts have reshaped how patrol officers spend their time, how calls are handled and how much opportunity remains for proactive policing. Through this year’s survey, Police1 is seeking input directly from officers about how those changes are playing out on the street.

TAKE THE “WHAT COPS WANT IN 2026" SURVEY HERE

The survey asks officers to share their experiences with issues such as how calls stack during a shift, how long backup typically takes to arrive and how much time is spent on reporting.

The goal is to build a clearer picture of the modern patrol environment and provide insights that can inform conversations about staffing, training, technology and operational strategy across the law enforcement profession. Findings will also inform Police1’s annual state-of-the-industry report.

Participation in the survey is completely anonymous. No personally identifying information will be collected and responses will only be reported in aggregate.

The survey takes approximately 5-7 minutes to complete.

Respondents should currently be sworn personnel working in patrol or field operations with a law enforcement agency in the United States. Eligible respondents include officers assigned to patrol shifts, traffic officers working patrol schedules, school resource officers, specialized patrol units such as K-9, marine, aviation or motors, and line supervisors assigned to patrol operations.

TAKE THE “WHAT COPS WANT IN 2026” SURVEY HERE

Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

