N.J. officer stabbed in head while intervening in domestic disturbance

By Nyah Marshall | NJ.com

nj.com

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A Long Branch police officer was stabbed in the head while trying to stop an attack during a domestic dispute over the weekend, according to the state’s largest police union.

Officer Geter Benitez was responding to a domestic dispute when he saw a suspect assaulting a woman and rushed to intervene, the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association said Sunday. During the struggle, he was stabbed in the head.

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The officer continued struggling with the suspect until other officers and a bystander helped subdue the person, the union said.

Benitez was rushed to Monmouth Medical Center, where he remained overnight before being released Sunday, officials said.

Benitez was among several officers assaulted in separate weekend incidents in Long Branch, Englewood and Fort Lee, the union said.

The union did not provide details about the assaults involving officers in Fort Lee and Englewood and spokespersons for those departments could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday night.

“Our members are facing danger every day,” PBA President Peter Andreyev said in a statement. “This weekend’s incidents just highlight the bravery of our members that most times goes unnoticed by most media.”

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